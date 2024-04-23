Malaysian Doctor Apologizes For Pushing Deadly Covid Jabs

A Malaysian doctor has issued a public apology for his role in recommending and administering the dangerous covid 19 shots.

Dr. Syafiq Nordin, who says he had three jabs himself, issued the heartfelt apolgy to his 10K followers on social media and asked for their forgivness.

It follows the recent news regarding Pfizer’s ‘social media behaviour’ in 2020.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

VNN reports: In a viral Facebook post, he wrote (translated to English):

PLEASE FORGIVE ME

1. In light of the recent news about Pfizer, a weakness in the industry, which I am part of, has been revealed.

2. I feel saddened because, before meeting Dr. Razin Jaafar, there were many mistakes in the medical advice I provided, especially concerning COVID.

3. However, I am very grateful to him because I am now more open-eyed and more enlightened about health sciences, which honestly are more natural and fitting to my soul as a medical practitioner and as a Muslim.

4. During the past COVID times, it cannot be denied that it was difficult for health care workers who strived to provide the best health services, and even more difficult for the rest of the citizens facing the lockdown.

5. The administration of the vaccine at that time was seen as the best way, and the mass vaccination program was launched very quickly.

6. I was also involved, in my capacity, in giving medical advice and obtaining ‘consent’ so that the vaccine could be administered.

7. I, as a medical practitioner, also received 3 Pfizer vaccines.

8. Everything happened in a ‘touch & go’ manner, it was impossible for me to identify whom I had given medical advice related to this issue.

9. With this, I would like to apologize a thousand times for the mistakes I had made in the previous years, especially to those who came to me during the mass COVID-vaccination season.

10. Honestly, I am incapable of assisting financially should complications occur.

11. However, I will try my best to provide more holistic medical advice, in line with the Restorative sciences brought by Dr. Razin.

I apologize, Malaysian Citizens!

Dr. Syafiq Nordin Restorative Medicine

Dr. Nordin joins Dr. Drew, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Dr. John Campbell, Prof. Angus Dalgleish, and more who had a change of heart about the shots and could no longer deny the truth.

Dr. Nordin’s Facebook post has received 1.9K likes, 1.1K comments, and 2.9K shares at this time.

The comments are a must-read. Check them out in the image below: