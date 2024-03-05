Michelle Obama Tops Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton & Gavin Newsom As Biden Replacement

A new survey has found that nearly half of voters believe Biden will be replaced on the Democtaric with Michelle Obama being the top choice to replace him if he drops out of the race.

The former first lady’s name has emerged as a potential late entry into the 2024 race with mounting questions about Biden’s age and fitness for a second term. She beat Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton in a poll of who Democrats believe could replace the president on the ticket if he drops out.

The Mail Online reports: The 60-year-old has said multiple times she isn’t interested in running for office and has admitted she is ‘terrified’ of the outcome of this year’s election.

But she still hasn’t addressed recent theories that her name could be on the Democratic ticket if Biden were to leave the race.

The Rasmussen Reports survey finds that 47 percent of likely U.S. voters believe it is likely Democrats will replace Biden as the party’s presidential nominee including 22 percent who see it as very likely – despite nearly all Democratic party leaders backing him for a second term.

Speculation has been building over who could potentially replace Biden should he exit the race ahead of November.

It reached a fever pitch after Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report into Biden’s handling of classified documents was released earlier this month in which the president was described as an elderly man with poor memory.

While nearly half of voters believe Biden will be replaced on the ticket, more Republicans at 66 percent believe it is at least somewhat likely Democrats will replace Biden with another candidate. Only 33 percent of Democrats and 43 percent of unaffiliated voters said the same.

However, there is little consensus among Democratic voters over who would be a better option to replace him should Biden decide to step aside.

One in five or 20 percent of Democrats in the survey named former First Lady Michelle Obama as the favorite choice to replace Biden.

That was followed by 15 percent who preferred Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton came in third at 12 percent, followed by the 11 percent who preferred California Governor Gavin Newsom, and the nine percent who wanted Gretchen Whitmer at the top of the ticket.

However, 27 percent said none of the named Democrats in the survey would be better than Biden and six percent of Democrats said they’re not sure.

Earlier this year, Michelle Obama said in a podcast interview that she is ‘terrified’ about the potential outcome of the 2024 election.