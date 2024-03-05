British Gov’t Caught Changing Excess Deaths Methodology To Cover Up Skyrocketing Numbers

The British government has been caught altering the methodology they use to calculate excess deaths in the UK as the numbers of deaths continue to skyrocket.

The new methodology used by British bureaucrats often makes it appear that fewer people are dying than expected when in reality the exact opposite is true.

In the fine print on the UK government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) website, details can be found revealing how it has changed the way excess deaths are “calculated.”

This “change” in methodology for calculating excess deaths saw the number of deaths recorded in the government database drop significantly. Watch:

British government officials are now claiming that excess deaths in the UK are a “conspiracy theory” and that studies and reports on the phenomenon reveal there is nothing to see here.

We are now living in George Orwell’s world. They want us to believe that war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength

We've led the development of a new method for estimating the number of excess deaths across UK countries.



Here’s how the new methodology is being used to rewrite history and scrub the names and numbers of those who died from the record books. These numbers are all from 2023.

Week 21 Old method: 1066 excess deaths

New method: 662 excess deaths

Reduction of 404 excess deaths



Week 24 Old method: 1172 excess deaths

New method: 645 excess deaths

Reduction of 527 excess deaths



Week 32 Old method: 427 MORE than usual dying

New method: 89 LESS than usual dying

Reduction of 516 excess deaths



Week 34 Old method: 484 excess deaths

New method: 144 excess deaths

Reduction of 340 excess deaths



Week 46 Old method: 378 excess deaths

New method: 525 FEWER deaths than expected

Reduction of 903 excess deaths



Week 51 Old method: 647 excess deaths

New method: 260 FEWER deaths than expected

Reduction of 907 excess deaths

Lies, damned lies, and statistics.