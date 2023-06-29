Wuhan Virologist Admits Covid Was Engineered As a ‘Bioweapon’ To Depopulate the World

A senior researcher from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology has blown the whistle on the origins of the Covid virus, admitting the U.S. taxpayer-funded lab “engineered” the COVID-19 virus as a “bioweapon.”

Wuhan researcher Chao Shan made the bombshell claim during an interview with Asian News International (ANI) reporter Jennifer Zeng.

Shan, also known as Shao Chao, provided Zeng, a member of the International Press Association, with first-hand information and unique insights about the role played by Anthony Fauci and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Zeng characterized Shan’s claims as “shocking” and “astonishing,” while providing a detailed account of his “explosive admission.”

According to Shan, he and his colleagues at the Wuhan lab were assigned the task of determining the most effective strain of coronavirus for transmission among different species, including humans.

He stated that in 2019, his superior in Nanjing City provided him with four strains of coronavirus to assess which one was the most potent and easily transmissible.

Shan conducted tests on human ACE2 receptors, bats, and monkeys using the virus.

During the 26-minute interview, he also mentioned that a number of his colleagues went missing during the 2019 Military World Games held in Wuhan.

Subsequently, one of his colleagues revealed that they had been dispatched to hotels where athletes from various countries were staying in order to “inspect health and hygiene conditions.”

Since the inspection of hygiene does not typically require virologists, Shan suspected that they were sent there with the intention of spreading the virus.

Zeng has posted a video on Twitter where she describes what Shan told her.

First-ever explosive admission from #ShaoChao (单超 ) #WIV (#WuhanInstituteofVirology) researcher, vice director of #Wuhan #P4Lab: I Was Given 4 Strains of #Coronavirus to Select the Most Infectious one in Feb 2019. They were artificial, engineered… pic.twitter.com/pNNPugwwli — Inconvenient Truths by Jennifer Zeng 曾錚真言 (@jenniferzeng97) June 27, 2023

Shan further alleged that in April 2020, he was dispatched to Xinjiang to evaluate the well-being of Uyghur individuals detained in “re-education camps.”

He implied that he was given either instructions to intentionally propagate the virus or to observe its impact on human subjects.

During his disclosure to Zeng, Shan underscored that the information he has revealed merely constitutes a small piece of the broader puzzle concerning the origins of the Covid pandemic.

As The People’s Voice reported, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was funding dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab with American tax dollars.

Fauci, Democrat President Joe Biden’s former chief medical advisor, has desperately worked to change the Wuhan lab leak narrative because he was involved in conducting dangerous coronavirus research in the Chinese laboratory.

After Covid first emerged, top scientists from around the world contacted Fauci to warn that their own research indicated that the virus had come from a lab, as The People’s Voice reported.

However, they all publicly U-turned on their theories after speaking with Fauci and receiving millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded grants from the then-director of the NIAID.