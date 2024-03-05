Biden Admits Flying 320,000 Migrants Into US on Secret Flights To Non-Specified Airports

Unsatisfied with the record numbers of illegal aliens streaming across the wide-open southern border, the Biden administration has also been flying migrants into the US on secret chartered flights. The migrant crisis is even worse than previously thought.

Following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, the Biden administration has admitted transporting 320,000 undocumented migrants on secret flights into the U.S., however they are refusing to reveal which airports the hundreds of thousands of illegals are being flown into.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants with no legal right to enter the US have been flown from their own countries to undisclosed US cities on chartered flights after downloading the Biden administration’s CBP One app.

According to lawyers for the Biden administration’s immigration agencies, revealing the locations could create national security ‘vulnerabilities’.

It comes after a controversy over a 2022 transportation program in which the administration used taxpayers money to spread migrants throughout the country on discreet overnight flights.

Daily Mail reports: Included in details of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit first reported by Todd Bensman, the Center for Immigration Studies found Biden’s CBP approved the latest secretive flights that transported hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from foreign countries into at least 43 different American airports from January through December 2023.

The program was part of Biden’s expansion of the CBP One app, which kicked off at the start of last year.

Migrants were able, under Biden’s expansion, to apply for asylum using the app from their home countries.

But the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) notes that the transportation of these migrants directly to the U.S. is one of the lesser known uses of the app.

Aliens who cannot legally enter the U.S. use CBP One to apply for travel authorization and temporary humanitarian release from those airports.

Under this parole release, migrants are able to remain in the U.S. for two years without obtaining legal status and meanwhile are eligible for work authorization.

The administration first said it would not reveal which airports the undocumented aliens were transported, citing a ‘law enforcement exception’ in the refusal to hand over information.

But new information from CIS lawsuit reveals the locations were not disclosed due to fear ‘bad actors’ would inflict harm on public safety or the information would create law enforcement vulnerabilities.

CBP lawyers wrote that revealing the airports would ‘reveal information about the relative number of individuals arriving, and thus resources expended at particular airports.’

That would in turn reveal ‘operational vulnerabilities that could be exploited by bad actors altering their patterns of conduct, adopting new methods of operation, and taking other countermeasures.’