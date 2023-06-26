Naked Cyclists Perform In Front Of Children At Pride Parade In Seattle

June 26, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 0
naked cyclists
Naked adults exposed themselves to children at an LGBTQ pride parade in Seattle, Washington on Sunday.

Video footage showed men flashing their genitals in front of child spectators as they rode by on bicycles.

Subsequent videos of the parade showed naked men bathing at a fountain where children were also present.

On Saturday’s pride march in New York City, a mob of MAPs (“minor attracted persons”) and drag queens kicked off the weekend openly chanting “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” during a Pride march in New York City.

Thousands of Drag Queens Chant ‘We Are Coming For Your Children’ At New York City Drag March

