Naked Cyclists Perform In Front Of Children At Pride Parade In Seattle

Naked adults exposed themselves to children at an LGBTQ pride parade in Seattle, Washington on Sunday.

Video footage showed men flashing their genitals in front of child spectators as they rode by on bicycles.

Content warning!!

A group of nude adults on bicycles exposed themselves to the family-friendly crowd at #SeattlePride. https://t.co/dTtgQRWmto — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2023

Subsequent videos of the parade showed naked men bathing at a fountain where children were also present.

On Saturday’s pride march in New York City, a mob of MAPs (“minor attracted persons”) and drag queens kicked off the weekend openly chanting “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” during a Pride march in New York City.