Naked Cyclists Perform In Front Of Children At Pride Parade In Seattle

Naked adults exposed themselves to children at an LGBTQ pride parade in Seattle, Washington on Sunday.
Video footage showed men flashing their genitals in front of child spectators as they rode by on bicycles.
Content warning!!
On Saturday’s pride march in New York City, a mob of MAPs (“minor attracted persons”) and drag queens kicked off the weekend openly chanting “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” during a Pride march in New York City.
Niamh Harris
Writer at The People's Voice