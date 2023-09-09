Nancy Pelosi Announces Reelection Bid

83 year old Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will be seeking another term in Congress as Democrats attempt to win back the majority in 2024.

The former House Speaker announced her reelection bid while speaking to labor allies in the San Francisco area district on Friday. She made clear that she was as motivated by a fervent desire to reclaim the House majority and block former President Donald Trump’s return.

By remaining a candidate Pelosi can continue to raise money to help the Democrats retake the House and keep the presidency.

A statement was also posted a statement on X.

She said: “Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”

TGP reports: Pelosi is one of the most wicked women to ever serve in Congress. She was first elected to Congress in 1987.

She served two terms as House Speaker, shredded the Constitution, and spearheaded the slap-dash Trump impeachment scam.

On May 27, 2020, the House held its first ‘proxy vote’ since Congress first met in 1789 thanks to Nancy Pelosi.

71 Democrats voted ‘by proxy’ in its first vote since the adoption of its party-line rule.

In 2020, ONE Democrat in Maryland voted SEVEN TIMES on legislation in Congress in districts he didn’t even represent.

For more than two years Nancy Pelosi unilaterally extended her unconstitutional proxy voting scheme.

Pelosi cited Covid and said that a “public health emergency is in effect” in her announcement extending proxy voting through the end of 2022.

In January House Speaker Kevin McCarthy officially ended Pelosi’s unconstitutional proxy voting scheme.