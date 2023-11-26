Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter: “Jan. 6 Was the Greatest Hoax We’ve Ever Pulled Off”

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter has been caught on a hidden camera admitting that January 6 was the greatest hoax ever pulled off by Democrat operatives.
According to Alexandra Pelosi, the events at the U.S. Capitol and the subsequent prosecutions were a marketing gimmick to propagandize the public into believing Trump supporters are dangerous.
The campaign sought to destroy Donald Trump’s chances of ever becoming President again.
Stephen Anthony McQueen reports: The video was apparently filmed clandestinely in the style of Project Veritas and released by CitizenLens.
The younger Pelosi is reportedly speaking with a Jan. 6 defendant she was courting to appear in her documentary of the event.
The video shows Pelosi discussing the political implications of the Jan. 6 show trials and their effects on the then-upcoming 2022 mid-term elections.
“After the Democrats lose the House and then they get rid of the committee, people may lose interest,” Pelosi says in the video.
“The first trials are gonna get a lot of attention.
“It’s like [an] anniversary; the first one is a big deal…
“No one’s gonna care after the Democrats are out of power.
“And then take Biden out of office, then who cares?…
“I know you’re not the bad guys [to the Jan 6 defendant]…
“If it was an insurrection… you were supposed to have a plan….
“You’re going to be able to laugh about this one day.”
WATCH:
She then goes on to explain how she knows Gavin McInnes, the purported former leader of the Proud Boys.
According to Pelosi, she used to party with McInnes.
Meanwhile, Alexandra Pelosi has been busy cashing in on Jan. 6.
On top of all the political propaganda that the Democrats got out of Jan. 6, Alexandra Pelosi has been promoting her documentary about the so-called “insurrection.”
The Democrats’ allies in the corporate media have been fawning over the film.
WATCH:
