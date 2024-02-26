NATO Chief Announces ‘Ukraine Will Join NATO’

February 26, 2024 Baxter Dmitry
Ukraine has been given the greenlight to formalize its membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization by NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg who declared the decision was made “for your security and for ours.”

“Ukraine will join NATO. It is not a question of if, but of when,” Stoltenberg declared as western leaders gathered in Kyiv to pledge support and mark the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The NATO chief claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin “started this war because he wanted to close Nato’s door . . . but he has achieved the exact opposite: Ukraine is now closer to Nato than ever before”.

Stoltenberg also announced NATO was helping Kyiv to make its forces “more and more interoperable” with the defense alliance and will open a joint training and analysis center in Poland. 

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made clear for years that Russia will not accept NATO troops on its borders, much as the United States would not accept an enemy amassing its troops at the Canadian and Mexican borders.

Adding Ukraine to NATO, Putin warns, will lead to nuclear war.

According to Stoltenberg, Russia is to blame for the conflict in Ukraine because its borders are too close to advancing NATO troops.

Why are NATO and the US so determined to provoke Russia into World War 3?

