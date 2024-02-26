Tucker Carlson Assassination Foiled in Moscow Following His Inclusion on Ukraine’s ‘Kill List’

Russian authorities arrested a man for a planned car bomb attack on US journalist Tucker Carlson during his visit to Russia, according to reports.

The foiled assassination plot allegedly involved an IED targeting Carlson’s vehicle at the Four Seasons hotel in Moscow. The suspect reportedly admitted to receiving $4000 for the attack’s execution after being caught.

It is understood the attempted assassination was orchestrated by Ukraine’s Intelligence which placed Carlson on its Myrotvorets “kill list” last month following news of his plans to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Myrotvorets is a Kyiv-based website that publishes a running list, and often personal information, of people who are considered to be “enemies of Ukraine,” or as the website states, people “whose actions have signs of crimes against the national security of Ukraine, peace, human security, and the international law.”

According to the Kyiv regime, Carlson has been designated an “enemy of Ukraine” due to his outspoken anti-Zelensky views and his recent interview with Putin, which the Ukrainian government fears will weaken Western resolve to continue backing the war effort.

In 2016, the Daily Beast reported that the Myrotvorets website is curated by the Kyiv regime’s law-enforcement and intelligence agency Security Service of Ukraine, and the website is regularly consulted at checkpoints to integrate government information systems.

According to reports, the site has led to the arrest of 1,000 people, including spies, authors, and religious leaders, by Ukrainian officials.

Social media came out in support of Carlson, with many users branding Zelensky a “dictator” for using the Kyiv-based doxxing website, which literally translates as “peacemaker”, to target Carlson.

Carlson’s image and information on the Myrotvorets “kill list” quickly went viral on social media in January.