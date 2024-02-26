Tony Blair Praises ‘Towering’ Jacob Rothschild’s Advancement of ‘Global Causes’

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has lavished praise on Lord Jacob Rothschild following his death at the age of 87, describing the Rothschild patriarch as a “towering figure” whose tireless work to promote global causes was unmatched.

According to Blair, a notorious war criminal and globalist who is rumored to be the next president of the WEF, Rothschild was a “dear friend and wonderful human being.”

Tony Blair's tribute to Lord Jacob Rothschild: https://t.co/IRL2BX64uN pic.twitter.com/DOyc3OwN8f — Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (@InstituteGC) February 26, 2024

The Rothschild family have played a leading role in the three world wars of the New World Order plan for humanity that is continuing to play out as we speak.

In recent years, Lord Jacob Rothschild admitted that his family were ‘crucial’ in the creation of Israel, in a Times of Israel interview.

The 80-year-old Rothschild said in the interview that his ancestors “helped pave the way for the creation of Israel,” forcing the British government to sign the Balfour Declaration in 1917.

The Rothschilds are commonly believed to have engineered WWI and waited until 1917 when Britain showed signs of trouble. The Zionist family then promised the British Government that they could convince the US to enter the war and ensure Britain’s victory over Germany on the basis that the British government handed control of Palestine to the Zionists.

Thus the Balfour Declaration was created, which is an official letter from the British Government Foreign Secretary James Balfour to Baron Rothschild.

It states that:

“His Majesty’s government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object.”

Uprooted Palestinians reports:

During a television interview, the Times of Israel reports that Balfour revealed for the first time the role of his cousin Dorothy de Rothschild.

Rothschild described Dorothy, who was in her teens at the time, as “devoted to Israel,” and said: ‘What she did, which was crucially important.’”

Rothschild said that Dorothy connected Zionist leader Chaim Weizmann to the British establishment. Dorothy “told Weizmann how to integrate, how to insert himself into British establishment life, which he learned very quickly.”

Rothschild said that the way the declaration was procured was extraordinary. “It was the most incredible piece of opportunism.”

“[Weizmann] gets to Balfour,” Rothschild described, “and unbelievably, he persuades Lord Balfour, and Lloyd George, the prime minister, and most of the ministers, that this idea of a national home for Jews should be allowed to take place. I mean it’s so, so unlikely.”

The interview was was conducted by former Israeli ambassador Daniel Taub as part of the Balfour 100 project. Taub interviewed Rothschild at Waddeston Manor in Buckinghamshire, a manor bequeathed to the nation by the Rothschild family in 1957, where the Declaration is kept.

According to Ambassador Taub, the declaration “changed the course of history for the Middle East.”

The Times reports that Rothschild said his family at the time was divided on the idea of Israel, noting that some members “didn’t think it was a good thing that this national home be established there”.

Dorothy’s letters are also stored at Waddeston. They describe her later dealings with diverse Zionist leaders and her advice on the organization of the Zionist Conference, according to the Times.

Rothschild said that the Declaration went through five drafts before finally being issued on November 2, 1917.

Alison Weir reports in her book, Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel, that drafts of the declaration went back and forth to Zionists in the United States before the document was finalized. The main writer was secret Zionist Leopold Amery.