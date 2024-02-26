Jacob Rothschild Dies Aged 87

Lord Jacob Rothschild, financier and descendant of the Rothschild banking family, has died aged 87.

Rothchild’s family confirmed his death in a statement to the Press Association, though no cause was given.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The statement read: “Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many peoples’ lives – a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather”.

Lord Jacob Rothschild and Marina Abramović stand in front of Satan summoning his Legions.



Jacob Rothschild just died. pic.twitter.com/oDB0WlWOor — 🦍Sno™️🥶 (@vrotocol) February 26, 2024

The Mail Online reports: Lord Rothschild – who had four children including the financier Nat Rothschild – also founded Windmill Hill Asset Management to manage the family’s philanthropic portfolio.

His family have an estimated fortune of around £82 million, according to last year’s Sunday Times Rich List, and give away a reported £66million to Jewish causes, education and art.

During his career, Lord Rothschild held roles such as deputy chairman at the then BSkyB Television and was also chairman of trustees at The National Gallery.

Lord Rothschild, who was educated at Eton College and Christ Church Oxford, also had a role as chairman of the National Heritage Memorial Fund.

In 1992 he also became president of the then-Institute of Jewish Affairs, now known as the Institute for Jewish Policy Research.

The family said in a statement today: ‘Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many people’s lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather.

‘He will be buried in accordance with Jewish custom in a small family ceremony and there will be a memorial at a later date to celebrate his life.’