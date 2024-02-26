Gavin Newsom Says Joe Biden’s Record is “Masterclass”

California Governor Gavin Newsom was full of praise for the president when he appeared on NBC’s “Meet the press” Sunday morning to discuss Joe Biden’s ability to run for a second term.

Following concerns about Biden’s ability to continue serving as President, Host Kristin Welker asked Newsom: “Do you think it’s responsible for Democrats to put him at the top of the ticket given those concerns?”

The CA governor replied saying Biden’s three years in office had been a “masterclass” in leadership and even argued that his age and experience were among the top reasons why he should be elected to a second term.

I’ve seen him up close, I’ve seen him from afar, but here’s my point: It’s because of his age that he’s been so successful,” Newsom claimed during the interview. “It’s because of the wisdom and the character that’s developed over years.”

He seems to have forgotten, or chosen to ignore, Biden’s real record which includes Inflation, open borders, out of control crime in Democrat run cities and a potential for terrorsit attacks in the US.

After Newsom criticized former President Trump and added Democrats were not underestimating the GOP front-runner’s strength, Welker mentioned how, “76% of voters say they have real concerns about President Biden’s ability to serve a second term.”

Newsom confidently said during his media appearance that he reveres Biden’s record and called it a “masterclass.”

“I mean, what he’s done in three years, it’s been a masterclass. Close to 15 million jobs, that’s eight times more than the last three Republican presidents combined. The economy is booming, inflation is cooling. It’s .6% more than it was in the summer of 2020 at just 3.1%,” he said.

He told Welker to “wait a second,” before further praising the president. “We have American manufacturing coming home, all because of Biden’s wisdom, his temperance, his capacity to to lead in a bipartisan manner, which is an underrepresented point,” he continued.