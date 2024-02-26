WHO Chief Says We “Didn’t Impose Anything On Anybody, Anywhere”

The next level gaslighting has arrived...
Speaking at the at the World Governments Summit, World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus claimed that they “didn’t impose anything on anybody, anywhere”
Are they trying to rewrite history in front of our very eyes?
