WHO Chief Says We “Didn’t Impose Anything On Anybody, Anywhere”

February 26, 2024 Niamh Harris News, World 1
WHO chief
The next level gaslighting has arrived...

Speaking at the at the World Governments Summit, World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus claimed that they “didn’t impose anything on anybody, anywhere”

Are they trying to rewrite history in front of our very eyes?

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

