NYC Democrat Mayor Begs Judge To Revoke Disastrous ‘Sanctuary City’ Status

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has issued an executive order suspending the city’s obligation to find accomodation for illegal aliens and has appeared in court begging a judge to revoke the city’s sanctuary status.

After coming face-to-face with the harsh realities that residents living near the southern border have endured for many years, NYC Democrats have been forced to admit the “sanctuary city” policy does not work in reality.

In response to the migrant crisis, Mayor Adams admitted defeat on Wednesday night and issued an executive order temporarily halting the city’s obligation to swiftly find private accommodations for asylum seekers, as mandated by the right-to-shelter rules.

Mayor Eric Adams is “now in court, today, asking a judge to revisit” NYC’s sanctuary city law:



“No one thought that they would be dealing with a humanitarian crisis of this proportion.” pic.twitter.com/UxkkYzhc0n — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 15, 2023

“No asylum seeking-family that has sought shelter from us over the last year has slept on the street thanks to our colossal efforts, but without more support from our federal and state partners, we are concerned the worst may be yet to come,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Adding, “With over 130 emergency sites and eight humanitarian relief centers already opened, we have reached our limit, and this last week we had to resort to temporarily housing recent arrivals in gyms. In an effort to mitigate those risks and find room within our shelter system, the city has temporarily suspended the policy surrounding timing for placements in shelters. This is not a decision taken lightly and we will make every effort to get asylum seekers into shelter as quickly as possible as we have done since day one.”

According to a non-profit foundation helping veterans, twenty homeless and struggling veterans have been evicted from upstate hotels to make rooms for the incoming illegal immigrants.

Also, a New York hotel abruptly canceled 30 rooms booked for a wedding in order to make room for illegal aliens.

GWP report: On Thursday, Adams went to court to ask a judge to reevaluate New York City’s ‘sanctuary city’ status in light of the influx of illegal immigrants.

“The law of sanctuary city was in place long before I became mayor. I’m following the law. As a law enforcement person, you know, we follow the law,” Adams said.

“We are now in court now, today, asking the judge to revisit this law to deal with this humanitarian crisis because, even when they decided to put in place that law, no one thought they would be dealing with a humanitarian crisis of this proportion,” he added.

You may recall that in 2021, Adams said that New York City would continue to be a “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants under his watch.

So, what happened?

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), New York’s sanctuary city policy leads to increased ICE activity.

“ICE continues to protect communities by taking criminal aliens off the streets regardless of any locality’s cooperation policies – which is part of our congressionally mandated mission,” said ICE Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director Tony H. Pham.

Individuals arrested in New York were citizens and nationals from the following countries: China, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Grenada, Guyana, Honduras, Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, Moldova, Mozambique, Pakistan, Panama, Peru and St. Lucia.

The arrests include charges filed for assault, sexual assault against a child, lewd and lascivious acts upon a child, rape and criminal possession of a loaded firearm. Other charges include criminal possession of stolen property, driving while intoxicated, robbery, and grand larceny.

“Let us not gloss over the fact that the vast majority of the individuals arrested during this operation have criminal histories. It’s frightening that New York City politicians created laws that force local law enforcement agencies to release dangerous criminals back into the community despite the seriousness of their crimes,” said Thomas R. Decker, ICE ERO New York field office director.