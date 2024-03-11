NYC Firefighters Sent to ‘Reeducation Camps’ for Booing Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James has ordered hundreds of firefighters to be sent to reeducation camps after they were caught booing her at a recent event.

James faced an orchestra of boos while speaking at the ceremony, with echoes of “Trump” chants later coming from the crowd.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Watch:

This is how the Democrat activist Attorney General Letitia James, who is going after Donald Trump in New York, was greeted by the FDNY.



With “Trump” chants and boos.



The political lawfare will backfire..



pic.twitter.com/9yvQoX2i71 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 7, 2024

BREAKING: AG Letitia James's speech to FDNY firefighters drowned out by pro-Trump chants pic.twitter.com/kQupIvlMvN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 7, 2024

100percentfedup.com reports: After the ceremony, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh reportedly said she would ‘hunt down’ the staffers who booed James.

In a letter obtained by the New York Post, FDNY Chief of Department John Hodges wrote the department’s Bureau of Investigation and Trials would investigate and ‘address the behavior.’

FDNY boss hunts down staffers who booed NY AG Letitia James, cheered for Trump at promotion ceremony https://t.co/MjtLgxrgi3 pic.twitter.com/O0FGv9WR7s — New York Post (@nypost) March 10, 2024

From the New York Post:

“BITS is investigating this, so they will figure out who the members are,” Hodges wrote FDNY chiefs Saturday in the letter obtained by The Post.

“I recommend they come forward. I have been told by the commissioner it will be better for them if they come forward and we don’t have to hunt them down,” he continued.

“The [deputy chiefs] shall direct the captain of the company to make a list of those who come forward and send it directly to [FDNY operations]. I realize members might not come forward but they should know that there is clear video of the entire incident and they will be contacted by BITS if they don’t,” he wrote.

A list of talking points for deputy chiefs doing the investigation obtained by The Post said: “We want the members to come forward. They will come to headquarters to be educated why their behavior is unacceptable.”

Conservative commentator DC Draino shared the letter on social media.

“After NY Firefighters exercised their 1st Amdt right to protest corrupt city leaders, a letter was sent saying anyone who booed Letitia James will be sent to HQ for re-‘education’ NYC has become a Marxist h***hole where politics are prosecuted & anyone objecting gets in trouble,” he wrote.

After NY Firefighters exercised their 1st Amdt right to protest corrupt city leaders, a letter was sent saying anyone who booed Letitia James will be sent to HQ for re-“education”



NYC has become a Marxist hellhole where politics are prosecuted & anyone objecting gets in trouble https://t.co/oY859lGnFW pic.twitter.com/qIoKL8LSdV — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 9, 2024

An enraged FDNY retiree said the city sent their “fascist pit bulls” after their “political stunt” backfired.

“It was a political stunt for the city to have the AG there. When it backfired, they sent their fascist pit bulls after guys for exercising their First Amendment rights,” he said, according to the New York Post.

“Most were off-duty and not in FDNY uniform,” he added.

FDNY boss threatens to 'hunt' down firefighters who booed NY AG Letitia James, cheered Trump at ceremony: Leaked email https://t.co/VLUx3C21Oo pic.twitter.com/P4lwD539te — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 10, 2024

Per Daily Mail: