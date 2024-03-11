WEF Insider Reveals The ‘New 9/11’ Will Be a ‘Global Famine’

The global elites are planning another false flag worse than 9/11 according to a World Economic Forum insider who claims the “systemic shock” caused by a devastating “global famine” will allow the elite to usher in mechanisms granting them tyrannical control over humanity.

Governments in the WEF-infiltrated European Union have been ordered to engage in wargames which simulate the upcoming global food crisis, according to the insider who warns the false flag will hit later in 2024 – and when it hits, it will hit hard.

Preparations for the elite’s false flag and power grab are underway and if you have been paying attention you can already see evidence of the deception everywhere you look.

Globalist billionaires including Mark Zuckerberg are busy urgently building vast subterranean bunkers and Elon Musk has warned something big is on the horizon. It remains to be seen if he understands the gravity of the situation.

The Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on fertilizers and grain supplies and the anti-WEF farmers’ protests in Europe which have disrupted supermarket supply chains have laid the groundwork for the elites to capitalize on a perfect storm of global geopolitical tensions.

As usual, the elite are wasting no time in organizing to unleash hell on humanity.

A wargame or preparedness exercise was held in Brussels last month that just so happened to envision a 2024 to 2025 food shortage in Europe that sparks a major worldwide famine.

Bloomberg reported: “…over two days in central Brussels last month, some 60 European Union and government officials, food security experts, industry representatives and a few journalists gathered to confront the possibility of something barely on the radar a few years ago: a full-blown food crisis.”

Piotr Magnuszewski, a systems modeler and game designer who helped put the EU conference wargame together told participants to “Expect a level of chaos” and warned, “You may be confused at times and not have enough information.”

The elite learned their lesson from 9/11 and the Covid plandemic and they are not planning to allow independent media to expose their agenda, or ordinary people to speak their mind on social media, ever again.

According to Bill Gates, the “lessons learned” strongly lean towards a much stronger stance against so-called “misinformation” than during the Covid pandemic. How does this play out in the real world? It means there will be even more censorship and suppression of free speech when the next false flag is rolled out.

They are fully aware that we, the people, have seen through their lies and deception and we are rising up against them.

They are also fully aware that we understand that wargames and preparedness exercises are full-dress rehearsals for their upcoming false flags and dystopian plans for humanity.

How do we know this? Remember “Event 201”, a preparedness exercise featuring a coronavirus pandemic, conducted in October 2019 under the watchful eye of the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and involving the usual suspects including the World Health Organization, China’s CDC, and Anthony Fauci?

The timing was exquisite, and the COVID-19 pandemic started within weeks of the exercise, going on to play out exactly as they predicted it would. The globalist elite were in heaven. The World Economic Forum could not resist gloating about the situation, singing the praises of “brutally efficient” lockdowns.

The average person was terrified into submissive compliance by mainstream media, who shamelessly served as hand maidens of the elite. We were locked down, punished, made ill, injected and impoverished. The economic consequences for everyday people have been disastrous and are continuing to mount.

In case you doubt that the elite are happy about this, take a look at the size of Bill Gates’ psychopathic smile when CNN host Fareed Zakaria says the economy is going to take a long time to recover.

Of course, the rich got richer. The elite are now more elite than ever before.

And of course, the elites themselves did not have to suffer through punishing lockdowns. The World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum are both based in Switzerland which happened to be one of the few countries that did not enforce lockdowns and mask orders.

It’s one rule for thee and another for me.

Here’s what we know. The elite plan to kick off the food shortage in Europe, which is historically one of the best-fed regions in the world. When the dominoes begin to fall and the consequences for the rest of the world kick in, the globe will be plunged into a devastating famine that will make 9/11 and the Covid pandemic look like child’s play.

The elite have been building up to this moment since the dying days of the Covid plandemic. Bill Gates suddenly moved into farming, quickly becoming America’s biggest landowner. And we have been dealing with a spate of food production fires across the US and Europe, placing stress on the supply chain.

Here are the five most disturbing future events outlined in detail by the global elite during their wargaming event in the heart of the EU last month.

First, they are planning to engineer harvest failures.

“And so, it’s 2025 and there are more harvest failures,” the report states. “They impact animal feed prices, which curbs livestock and fish production. Some ships carrying crops turn away from Europe to cater to higher bidders elsewhere.”

Anyone who has been listening to the protesting European farmers will understand that the upcoming famine is being engineered by the elites as we speak. The WEF’s green agenda policies, adopted by EU states, are driving farmers out of business.

Second, they are planning to cut palm oil exports and blame conspiracy theorists for the fallout.

“Asia’s palm oil export limits are now reducing supplies of daily staples from margarine to bread. Allegations of corporate greed, disinformation and conspiracy theories are spreading.”

Of course, the elite are already planning to blame so-called conspiracy theorists and disinformation for the global food shortage.

Third, they are planning to exacerbate the fertilizer shortage even more, causing grocery prices to skyrocket

“The cost of fertilizers and energy needed to grow crops and keep glasshouses running soared in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

When they aren’t blaming so-called conspiracy theorists for the global famine, they are going to blame Putin, their favorite boogeyman.

Fourth, they are planning to stoke widespread chaos in the streets

“Things unravel further later in 2025,” the report warns. “Thieves are looting supermarkets. Police struggle to contain riots spreading in cities. People in Germany can’t find fish and meat at grocery stores. Livestock farmers are going bankrupt.”

The global elite have earmarked 2025 for full societal breakdown in Europe as common people starve to death and lash out at those who have subjected them to living in an open-air prison.

Fifth, they are preparing to deal with widespread anger directed at the elites

“Meanwhile, the public’s focus shifts to profiteering by commodity traders. Small farms fall like dominoes, while attacks on immigrants begin to become more widespread. Is the EU a sinking ship, someone asks in the video?”

According to Schwab, the appropriate action involves depopulating the vast majority of the world. up to 94% of humanity must be killed, according to Schwab’s disciples.

But before the great cull, elite wargame participants all agreed that humanity must be weaned off meat and forced to eat bugs and Bill Gates’ carcinogenic synthetic fake beef.

Why would the elite wage war on those who provide our food?

More and more people are waking up and seeing the global elite for what they always have been: deranged psychopaths intent on destruction and domination.

