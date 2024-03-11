Kate Middleton Apologizes After News Agencies ‘Pull’ Altered Family Photo

It took Kensington Palace 13 hours to explain why Kate Middleton’s photo was digitally altered amid continued speculation about her health and whereabouts.

The world’s biggest photo agencies pulled a photograph issued by Kensington Palace of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and her children, saying it had been “manipulated”.

The doctored photo, released on Sunday to mark Mother’s Day, was the first official photo of Kate since she had abdominal surgery for an unstated condition nearly two months ago and was issued after weeks of speculation about her whereabouts.

📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Several major news agencies withdrew the image. The Associated Press (AP) Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Getty Images all separately issued a “kill notice” to media organisations around the world, confirming that they had each deleted the image from their individual libraries.

No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”. pic.twitter.com/ppOwDtPr9P — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024

Then on Monday the Princess of Wales reportedly took to social media to apologize for any confusion that had been caused.

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

In a tweet from Kensington Palace's X account, the Princess of Wales said: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day"

But an anomaly in the photo regarding Princess Charlotte’s left hand and the sleeve of her sweater were quickly pointed out.

What’s going on with the photoshopped sleeve area 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8gz33qxVjj — Nick B Ⓥ (@nick2times) March 10, 2024

Photo editors at Reuters claimed that part of the sleeve of Princess Charlotte’s cardigan and wrist did not line up properly which suggested the image had been altered.

Questions were also raised about other details in the image, including part of the background wall that did not appear to line up correctly, and the leaves on the tree in the background.

So if the palace was hoping that issuing an apology would be the end of it, they were wrong…

As the poke noted: the latest communication prompting a mixture of hilarity, bewilderment and disbelief – and more than a little sympathy for the woman at the heart of it.

I’m sorry I’m supposed to believe that the princess of wales is editing her own family photos to send to global news outlets???? Is the royal family okay — skeng’sther. (@esthergbenz) March 11, 2024

Kate finally sitting down to edit some IPhone piccies after a long day of Royal duties https://t.co/vTVbIzNIFF pic.twitter.com/jXLjyuNywM — George (@geo_p_b) March 11, 2024

how is it getting worse https://t.co/FMAnz4N9mX — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 11, 2024

Kate editing out her wedding ring: pic.twitter.com/XFaNO1WfcN — stefan • (@stefanbertin) March 11, 2024 5.