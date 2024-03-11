Russia Confirms ‘Secret’ US Troops Killed On the Ground In Ukraine In Strike on Patriots

March 11, 2024 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
US military personnel deployed secretly in Ukraine were killed by Russian strikes on the Patriot air defense system in Ukraine, according to a Russian lawmaker.

Mikhail Sheremet, a Rusian State Duma deputy from the Crimean region, told state news agency RIA Novosti that two Patriot air defense systems had been targeted and destroyed by Russian military in the Donetsk region.

“During the destruction of the Patriot air defense system, U.S. military members also may have been killed,” said Sheremet.

According to the Russian news agency, Sheremet had said that the technical difficulty of the Patriot system meant that Ukraine could not operate it without US assistance on the ground.

“American military specialists could be secretly sent to Ukraine to service it,” said Sheremet.

Sheremet’s revelations about U.S. personnel on the ground in Ukraine, which the U.S. has repeatedly denied, have not been independently verified. No further evidence was presented for the claims that US military personnel are fighting alongside Ukrainian troops in the war.

The Pentagon remains desperate to shoot down the claims.

When asked for a response to the Russian statement, a spokesperson told Newsweek, “I can confirm no U.S. injuries because we have no US service members in the fight.”

