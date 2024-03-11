Study Finds Link To Kidney Injury, Long-Term Renal Damage And Covid Jabs

While heart-related dangers of the so called covid vaccines are now well-known, there is another organ that also seems to be suffering from the jabs and it is not getting much attention, according to Dr. Peter A. McCullough, epidemiologist, cardiologist and internist.

A worrying number of kidney and renal effects are being reported in connection with the vaccine and McCullough fears that they may be overlooked or not discovered in patients until it is too late to intervene.

InfoWars reports: He notes that kidneys receive a quarter of all cardiac output and filter blood on a regular basis. With studies showing that around half of vaccinated individuals have detectable levels of the COVID-19 vaccine spike protein in their bloodstream, it is not a stretch to posit that the spike protein and mRNA could end up settling within the kidneys and causing an expression of the spike protein there.

A scientific review outlined 28 published mechanisms of renal damage and kidney injury stemming from the jabs, with most pathways related to inflammation from autoimmunity or direct cytokine damage.

This dovetails with a paper that was published on a preprint server last year by scientists from the New Zealand Ministry of Health that showed the vaccine causes kidney injury. Interestingly, the paper somehow managed to “disappear” from the preprint server before popping up again later in the year in a peer-reviewed journal with some numbers changed to reframe the jab as safe for kidneys.

In an examination of VAERS database information, Steve Kirsch found that just one vaccine in the database’s 30-year history had a signal for acute kidney injury – and it was indeed the COVID-19 vaccine.

Doctors are too afraid to admit the vaccines cause damage

The problem is that many in the medical establishment are so fearful of admitting that the vaccines can cause any damage that they aren’t giving the possibility the weight it deserves. After being threatened with losing their license, many physicians are hesitant to even suggest something could be wrong with a patient after getting jabbed. As a result, people may not be getting the tests and treatments they need.

This is something that Dr. McCullough, who is an expert in complications caused by the COVID-19 vaccine and the virus itself, is worried about. He said that with so many people experiencing “pressing medical problems” such as blood clots, cardiac arrest, myocarditis and stroke, renal damage might be discovered when it is too late to treat it.

South Korean researchers who explored new-onset kidney diseases following COVID-19 vaccination expressed a similar sentiment. They looked at cases of people without a history of kidney-related problems who sought medical care following symptoms that arose after COVID-19 vaccination, such as red urine, acute kidney injury and decreased renal function.

The study was not controlled, which means they cannot conclusively determine causality. But they did caution: “However, COVID-19 vaccines are known to cause new-onset or relapsing glomerular diseases due to potent immune dysregulation, and various therapeutic responses have been reported.”

In the conclusion of their study, which was published in the journal Vaccines, they wrote: “Although we could not confirm causality between vaccinations and these phenomena, in this time of mass vaccination, clinicians need to consider the possibility that vaccines may have provoked kidney diseases in patients who have renal symptoms.”