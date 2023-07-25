Obama’s White House Chef Drowns Near Former President’s Martha’s Vineyard Home

The body found in a pond at the Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate on Sunday night has been identified as Tafari Campbell, a former White House sous chef who worked under the Obama administration.

He is the second White House chef to die by drowning in less than a decade.

In 2015, Former White House chef for Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Walter Scheib went missing while hiking outside the city of Taos, New Mexico.

Tafari Campbell somehow isn't the first White House chef to drown. 🚨

In 2015, A former White House executive chef was found dead in the mountains of New Mexico.



An autopsy determined the nature of Walter Scheib’s death was accidental, a department statement said.



Scheib, who…

45-year-old Campbell was one of the top chefs at the Obama White House and reportedly brewed the White House honey ale beer called “Ale To The Chief” using ingredients from Michelle Obama’s South Lawn Garden

The Chicago Sun Times reports: In a statement, the Obamas said of one of the top chefs in the White House kitchen: “Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.

This marks the SECOND White House chef to die by drowning.

Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

The Obama’s have been spending part of the summer in Martha’s Vineyard for years.

According to Infowars: Campbell’s body was recovered 100 feet from shore on Monday morning by Massachusetts State Police (MSP) divers after receiving a 911 call from the 30-acre waterfront Obama mansion.

Police said witnesses on Sunday observed “a male paddle boarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface…Another paddle boarder was on the pond with him at the time and observed him go under the water.”

MSP claimed that Campbell “was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his passing. President and Mrs. Obama were not present at the residence at the time of the accident.”

The circumstances of Campbell’s death are still under investigation.

Earlier reports suggested that Campbell had never learned to swim but according to TGP internet sleuths have uncovered a 2019 video revealing that Campbell has undertaking swimming lessons.

This discovery has heightened the mystery surrounding his death, as it provides evidence that Campbell was capable of swimming, raising questions about what could have led to this tragic incident.