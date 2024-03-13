Official Study Concludes Transgender Suicide Rates DOUBLE After Surgery

An official new study has found that transgender individuals who undergo genital surgery are much more likely to commit suicide as a direct result of the harmful procedure.

The study, which investigated the rates of psychiatric emergencies and suicide attempts before and after sex change surgery, has exposed just how mentally damaging the surgery really is.

MSN.com reports: One of the most shocking revelations from the study is the dramatic increase in suicide attempt rates following vaginoplasty. The research found that the overall rates of suicide attempts doubled from 1.5% to 3.3% (p=0.017) after this particular gender-affirming surgery. This finding highlights the immense psychological toll that the transition process can take on individuals and the critical importance of providing ongoing mental health support.

The study also revealed that suicide attempts were more common among patients who underwent vaginoplasty compared to those who had phalloplasty. In the vaginoplasty group, 4.4% of patients attempted suicide, while only 1.7% of patients in the phalloplasty group had a similar experience (p=0.033). This disparity suggests that individuals undergoing vaginoplasty may be at a higher risk of experiencing severe mental health challenges and require additional support and intervention.

The research found that a significant proportion of patients in both the vaginoplasty and phalloplasty groups experienced psychiatric encounters before and after their surgeries. Among the vaginoplasty group, 22.2% (193 patients) had at least one psychiatric encounter, while 20.7% (74 patients) in the phalloplasty group had a similar experience. These findings underscore the high rates of mental health challenges faced by transgender individuals throughout the transition process.

The study identified that patients with a history of prior psychiatric emergencies were at a higher risk of experiencing mental health challenges after gender-affirming surgery. The rate of a psychiatric encounter occurring after surgery, given a prior episode before surgery, was 33.9% for the vaginoplasty group and 26.5% for the phalloplasty group. This finding emphasizes the need for targeted mental health support and intervention for individuals with a history of psychiatric emergencies.

The study revealed that the observed rate of suicide attempts in the phalloplasty group was similar to that of the general population. However, the vaginoplasty group’s rate was found to be more than double the general population’s rate. This alarming statistic highlights the unique and profound challenges faced by individuals undergoing vaginoplasty and the urgent need for specialized support and resources.

The findings of this study underscore the critical importance of comprehensive pre-surgical counseling and post-surgical follow-up for transgender individuals undergoing gender-affirming surgery. The research calls for the development of targeted interventions and support systems to address the mental health needs of this vulnerable population, particularly those undergoing vaginoplasty or those with a history of prior psychiatric emergencies.

The study’s alarming findings serve as a wake-up call to the medical community and society at large, highlighting the urgent need for further research into the factors contributing to the increased risk of suicide attempts after gender surgery. The research also emphasizes the importance of developing comprehensive, compassionate, and accessible mental health support services for transgender individuals throughout their transition journey.