Parents Demand Answers As Sesame Street Begins Promoting ‘Gay Sex for Kids’

June 15, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Parents outraged as Sesame Street promotes sex for children
Parents are demanding answers after Sesame Street was caught promoting the sexualization of young children on Twitter.

The official Sesame Street Twitter account posted a LGBTQ+ flag earlier this week, and stated the following:

Users on the platform questioned why Sesame Street thought it necessary to promote the hypersexualized transgender narrative to children:

