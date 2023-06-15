Parents Demand Answers As Sesame Street Begins Promoting ‘Gay Sex for Kids’

Parents are demanding answers after Sesame Street was caught promoting the sexualization of young children on Twitter.

The official Sesame Street Twitter account posted a LGBTQ+ flag earlier this week, and stated the following:

On our Street, we celebrate inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression. Happy #PrideMonth to all the people in our neighborhoods! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💗🤍🤎🖤 pic.twitter.com/4ErE22oCh4 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 12, 2023

Users on the platform questioned why Sesame Street thought it necessary to promote the hypersexualized transgender narrative to children:

Children do not need to be subjected to the sexual preferences of adults. — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) June 12, 2023

This does not need to be shown to kids or taught to kids… Go back to normal Sesame Street and #LeaveKidsAlone in this stuff — F1FTY (@HowieF1FTY) June 13, 2023

The letter of the day is G for groomer — Jordan (@ownsthelibs) June 13, 2023

Why is a show for children celebrating who has sex with who? — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) June 14, 2023

What grownups do in the bedroom

Has no business in a kids show — NOT Chris Ashby (@Christo43252701) June 12, 2023

This show is aimed at pre-schoolers. What need do they (or you) have to immerse them in talk of sexuality and confusion about gender? — Moderately Deplorable Diva (@deplorable_diva) June 13, 2023