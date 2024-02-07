Pope Francis Orders Christians To ‘Pray to Satan’ for ‘Real Enlightenment’

If you thought Pope Francis couldn’t possibly make it any clearer that he is a false prophet who worships the Devil, you would be wrong.

If you thought the pontiff who replaced the conservative Pope Benedict in a globalist coup orchestrated by Obama, Clinton and Soros couldn’t find an even more disgraceful way to betray his followers than he has in the past, you would be wrong again.

Pope Francis has outdone himself this time, putting his Satanic cards on the table in the most shameless and blasphemous manner possible. That’s right, he announced the coming of Lucifer and told his followers to get down on their knees and pay their respects.

During a ceremony that Pope Francis demanded was broadcast to the entire world, the Jesuit pope announced the imminent coming of Lucifer, and followed up with some sickeningly blasphemous dogma.

Pope Francis did not make clear the identity of Lucifer, the Antichrist, however observers in the Vatican are suggesting the Jesuit pope could be referring to Klaus Schwab, the man he recently declared was “more important than Jesus.”

According to Pope Francis, humanity must put its faith in World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab as the man with the plan to restore nature to its position of primacy in the world order.

Pope Francis’ comments caused a storm in the Vatican, but should we really be surprised by his support for Schwab’s Nazi-style eugenics program? As an Agenda Contributor at the WEF, Pope Francis is fluent in blasphemy and is actively working to subvert the church and Christianity in general.

In January, Francis went further with his support of the WEF and their vision of one techno-communist world, announcing that Christians must become communists – presumably of the the Schwab-approved variety.

Last year, Francis joined forces with former president and Jeffrey Epstein associate Bill Clinton to announce that humanity must be urgently depopulated to save the planet.

The same pope who recently told his followers that Lucifer is returning and he deserves respect is also on record informing his followers that “relationships with Jesus are dangerous and harmful.”

Are you starting to see a pattern emerging here?

Breaking with centuries of Christian tradition, Francis told a crowd of 33,000 pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square that “a personal, direct, immediate relationship with Jesus Christ” must be avoided at all costs.

As though that wasn’t disturbing enough, Francis followed up by ordering Christians to stop bringing people from other faiths to Jesus and Christianity.

Don’t forget, according to Pope Francis’ twisted mind, Lucifer is Jesus Christ’s father and the God of all mankind.

Pope Francis’ inverted version of Christianity is confusing for many, however the picture becomes clear when you understand who the pontiff is really serving.

Like Schwab, the Clintons, Obama and other members of the global elite, Pope Francis is a Luciferian hiding in plain sight.

Pope Francis is actively defying Biblical scripture by working to create a “one world religion.”

First Francis shocked the civilized world by hosting Islamic prayers and Quran recitals in the Vatican.

Then came the pagan ceremony and brazen idol worship on Vatican grounds.

Somebody should remind Francis that the Bible says ye shall have no other gods before me. But Francis is unlikely to listen. He is more interested in blaspheming and destroying Christianity in favor of what he calls “Chrislam.”

It’s not the first time the pope has encouraged humanity to accept the New World Order and all that it entails.

In 2019, Pope Francis signed a historic covenant with leaders of the world’s major faiths, pushing us much closer to a one-world religion, one of the major goals of the New World Order.

All of which raises the question, Is Pope Francis the antichrist?

From the moment that Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio became pope in 2013, “prophecy experts” took to the airwaves, claiming that the new pope is “Peter the Roman,” the fulfillment of the “prophecy of St. Malachy” and that Francis will be the final pope and the end of the world.

According to St. Malachy, an Irish saint who had correctly predicted the past 111 popes ahead of the naming of the 112th pope, “Peter the Roman” would be the antichrist.

Doomsday fans have found ways to link each phrase to a corresponding pope through the centuries. That includes John Paul II, who is associated with phrase No. 110, “From the labor of the sun,” because he was born on the day of a solar eclipse and was entombed on the day of a solar eclipse as well. Benedict XVI, No. 111, is supposedly “glory of the olive” because some members of a branch of the monastic order founded by St. Benedict are known as Olivetans.

Then there’s No. 112. According to St. Malachy: “In the extreme persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will sit … Peter the Roman, who will nourish the sheep in many tribulations; when they are finished, the city of seven hills will be destroyed, and the dreadful judge will judge his people. The end.”

So how does “Peter the Roman” link to Pope Francis, who was born in Argentina?

His parents were Italian immigrants, from Rome, and his birth name contained the name Peter. Theologians are convinced that Francis is the antichrist. One leading scholar, Michael K. Lake, is quoted as saying that “Catholic and evangelical scholars have dreaded this moment for centuries.”

The world is now at a tipping point. A battle is raging for the soul of humanity. The globalists and their techno-communist dreams of authoritarian rule threaten to consume humanity and destroy civilization as we know it.

Pope Francis has made it more than clear whose side he is on. And we haven’t even mentioned the pedophilia scandal that is rotting the Catholic church from the inside out.

We should keep a very close eye on this Jesuit pope during these pivotal years.

