Protesting Farmers Clash With Police Outside EU Parliament In Brussels

Police in riot gear used water cannons and fired rubber bullets at the hundreds of European farmers protesting outside the EU Parliament building in Brussels on Thursday.
The farmers stormed the Belgian capital, armed with fireworks and lit a large bonfire outside the European Parliament, ahead of an EU summit that was due to take.
They have been demanding that European leaders stop punishing them with more taxes and imposing higher costs to finance the so-called ‘green agenda.’
Infowars reports: According to reports, farmers have broken through the barricades outside of Parliament and also ignited smoke bombs.
“We want to stop these crazy laws that come every single day from the European Commission,” said Jose Maria Castilla, a farmer in Brussels representing the Spanish farmers’ union, Asaja.
The protests come as EU leaders met to discuss a $50 billion aid package for Ukraine. Belgian PM Alexander De Croo said that the farmers’ concerns would be added to the summit’s agenda, saying “It is important that we listen to them,” adding “They face gigantic challenges,” the Washington Post reports.
The growing unrest over Europe’s punishment of farmers has also been seen in Italy, Portugal, France, Greece and Germany, as farmers express outrage over green regulations and cheap imports.
