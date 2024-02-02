Experts Predict That Cancer Cases & Deaths Are Set To Soar

International cancer experts have predicted that global cancer cases are set to rise by more than 75% by 2050.

They also predict that deaths from cancer in the UK are set to rise by more than 50% by 2050 as a growing and ageing population will lead to a significant rise in the number of cancer cases.

alcohol consumption and obesity were key factors behind the increasing incidence of cancer, as well as population ageing and growth.

Experts from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) made their predictions after examining cancer data from 115 different countries, including the UK.

MSN reports: Researchers said there were 454,954 new cases of cancer in the UK in 2022, and this is expected to rise to 624,582 by 2050 – an increase of 37%.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in UK women, with prostate cancer the most commonly diagnosed among men, they said.

Lung and bowel cancer are the other cancers most likely to be diagnosed among both men and women.

We expect the global population of the world to rise from eight billion in 2022 to almost 10 billion by 2050 and this will have a large impact on the number of new cancer cases

Dr Freddie Bray, International Agency for Research on Cancer

The IARC and WHO also predicted a sharp rise in the number of deaths from cancer in the UK over the next 26 years.

In 2022 there were 181,807 deaths in the UK due to cancer, they said, and this is expected to rise to 279,004 in 2050 – a 53% increase.

Cases are also expected to rise around the world in coming years.

Commenting on the figures, Dr Panagiota Mitrou, director of research, policy and innovation at the World Cancer Research Fund, said: “These new estimates show the increased burden that cancer will have in the years to come.

“UK governments’ failure to prioritise prevention and address key cancer risk factors like smoking, unhealthy diets, obesity, alcohol and physical inactivity has in part widened health inequalities.

“We know around 40% of cancers cases could be prevented – now is the time to turn the tide, by implementing policies thatâ¯enable people to live healthier livesâ¯by reducing their exposure to risk factors and prioritising a national cancer plan which includes better screening and early detection.”

Meanwhile, the IARC and WHO said global cancer cases are expected to increase from 20 million in 2022 to 35 million in 2050 – a 77% rise.

And the organisations estimate that cancer deaths around the world will almost double from 9.7 million in 2022 to 18.5 million in 2050.