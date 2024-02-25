Pushing For More Aid Zelensky Vows Victory Over Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is again pushing his Western allies to step up military supplies while vowing victory over Russia.

As Kiev marked two years since Moscow’s invasion on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader struck a defiant tone at a ceremony attended by four Western leaders….“We will win,” he said.

Breitbart reports: Speaking to G7 leaders — some of whom had travelled to Kyiv — Zelensky said their “vital support” would help his country prevail on the battlefield.

“And you know perfectly well that we need all this in time, and we count on you,” he said.

“Putin can lose this war,” he told the virtual G7 leaders’ summit, flanked by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, who had all travelled to Kyiv.

“Remember that imperial ambitions and revanchism can be defeated only together,” Zelensky said.

In a statement following the summit, the G7 called for additional cash to help Kyiv close its funding shortfall.

As the war enters its third year, delays to a crucial $60-billion US funding package have led to Ukrainian ammunition shortages, with Moscow trying to press its advantage following the symbolically important capture of Avdiivka.

But Zelensky and his top commander on Saturday sought to rouse the country’s main military and financial backers.

“We will win,” Zelensky said earlier during a ceremony at Kyiv’s Gostomel airport, which was targeted by Russia on the first day of the all-out assault in 2022.