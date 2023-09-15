Putin Slams Dems For Persecuting Trump: ‘They Gave Up Trying To Win Free and Fair Elections’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has slammed Joe Biden and the Democrats for persecuting former president Donald Trump for “political reasons,” claiming they are only doing so because they are convinced they cannot win a free and fair election in 2024.
According to Putin, who was speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the political persecution of Trump “shows the rottenness of the American political system” which “cannot pretend to teach others about democracy.”
“Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons,” he said. “That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world.”
Putin also said he doesn’t care who wins in America’s 2024 presidential election because nothing substantial will change.
“Why should we be concerned about that?” he asked. “I believe there will be no fundamental change in US foreign policy towards Russia, regardless of who becomes President
“It is true that we hear Mr Trump say he can resolve many serious problems, including the Ukraine crisis, in a few days. Well, that is something to be happy about. It would be good. But, in the grand scheme of things, we… by the way, despite the accusations of him having special ties with Russia, which is complete nonsense and absurdity, he imposed the greatest number of sanctions on Russia during his presidency. So, I find it difficult to say what to expect from a new President, whoever it may be. It is unlikely, though, that any crucial change will take place, because the current authorities have conditioned American society to be anti-Russia in nature and spirit; that is how things are. They did this, and it will now be very difficult for them to turn that ship around. That is the first point.”
“Second, they view Russia as an existential and constant adversary or even an enemy and implant this idea into the heads of ordinary Americans. This is not good because it fosters hostility. Despite this, there are many people in America who want to build good and friendly business relationships with us and, moreover, share many of our positions, primarily from the perspective of preserving traditional values. We have many friends and like-minded people there. But, of course, they are being suppressed.”
“So, we have no way of knowing who will be elected, but whoever it is, it is unlikely that the anti-Russia policy of the United States will change.”
