Putin Slams Dems For Persecuting Trump: ‘They Gave Up Trying To Win Free and Fair Elections’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has slammed Joe Biden and the Democrats for persecuting former president Donald Trump for “political reasons,” claiming they are only doing so because they are convinced they cannot win a free and fair election in 2024.

According to Putin, who was speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the political persecution of Trump “shows the rottenness of the American political system” which “cannot pretend to teach others about democracy.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons,” he said. “That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world.”

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin claims the US political system is "rotten."



He goes on to say that the various legal cases against Donald Trump are the 'persecution of a political rival'.



Read more 👇https://t.co/M3r5T0Jkgt pic.twitter.com/FkfTFaaprr — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 12, 2023

Putin also said he doesn’t care who wins in America’s 2024 presidential election because nothing substantial will change.

“Why should we be concerned about that?” he asked. “I believe there will be no fundamental change in US foreign policy towards Russia, regardless of who becomes President