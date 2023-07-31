Rand Paul Issues Criminal Referral for Dr. Fauci for Committing ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Senator Rand Paul has criminally referred Dr. Anthony Fauci to the DOJ for committing “crimes against humanity” and killing hundreds of millions around the globe.

According to Sen. Paul, Dr. Fauci also flat-out lied to him in sworn testimony to Congress about the gain-of-function research he oversaw.

This directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie. That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ. https://t.co/Y191SmMiIr — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 29, 2023

The senator said the email in the above tweet blows Fauci’s story wide open and proved that he oversaw gain-of-function despite his denials:

Paul pointed to an email from February 2020 in which Fauci detailed a call with British medical researcher Jeremy Farrar, who was director of the Wellcome Trust at the time. According to Fauci, those on the task force call, including Francis Collins, former Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute, and other “highly credible” scientists with expertise in evolutionary biology, expressed concern about the “fact upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCoV, there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted.” “The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan,” Fauci wrote, according to a screenshot of the newly unredacted email shared by RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Wegmann.

Redstate.com reports: Here’s one of their most notable clashes between the two men, where a supercilious Fauci said Paul didn’t know what he was talking about and implied that the senator was lying:

"If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you."



Dr. Fauci clashes with Sen. Rand Paul during Senate hearing: "Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly." https://t.co/gSipANoyQe pic.twitter.com/PLIMWQcc5Y — ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2021

It’s not the first time Paul has tried to alert the DOJ about Fauci—in July 2021, the Kentucky senator wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland alleging the same thing, namely that Fauci lied when he said the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where the doctor was the director for the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NAID) from 1984-2022, never funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

That referral seems to have fallen into a DOJ black hole, but Paul feels he now has smoking gun evidence with this email.

Unfortunately, I think it’s likely that this referral falls into a void as well since today’s Department of Justice seems to be mostly focused on protecting the Biden Crime Family and prosecuting Trump and seems completely disinterested in looking into the lies, coverups and power grabs that occurred during the Wuhan flu days.

However, it is important that we get all this stuff on record so the American people can see what’s happening and also because, God willing, in January 2025, we’ll have a new captain of the ship. If a Republican is elected, you be assured that AG Merrick Garland will be given the boot on day one of the administration, and possibly, just possibly, we can get some accountability for all the crimes and violations of liberty that occurred during the COVID era.

Although he may not get satisfaction right away, Rand Paul is doing important work.