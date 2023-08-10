Rand Paul Promises Fauci Will Spend the Rest of His Life in Jail

Senator Rand Paul has vowed to dedicate all of his resourcing into making sure that Anthony Fauci spends the rest of his life behind prison bars for committing ‘crimes against humanity.’

According to Senator Paul, the Biden regime’s DOJ has so far refused to respond or take any action on his previous criminal referral of Dr. Fauci.

Paul tweeted Tuesday “Because of the DOJ’s inaction regarding Fauci’s lies to congress, I’ve now sent a criminal referral to D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves. I’m demanding an investigation.”

Summit.news reports: Paul writes in the letter that “Dr. Fauci testified that ‘the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.’ In a subsequent hearing, I warned Dr. Fauci of the criminal implications of lying to Congress and offered him an opportunity to recant his previous statements.”

The Senator adds, “In response, Dr. Fauci stated that he had ‘never lied before the Congress’ and ‘d[id] not retract that statement.’ Dr. Fauci’s testimony is inconsistent with facts that have since come to light.”

The letter continues, “Before Congress, Dr. Fauci denied funding gain-of-function research, to the press he claims to have a dispassionate view on the lab leak hypothesis, and in private he acknowledges gain-of-function research at WIV to his colleagues His own colleagues have acknowledged Dr. Fauci’s inconsistency.”

“A congressional hearing, however, is not the place for a public servant to play political games – especially when the health and well-being of American citizens is on the line,” Paul further urges.

In a further tweet, Paul accused Merrick Garland of not wanting to do his job:

Earlier this week, Paul shared a link to an article in the Free Press, outlining how Fauci is “guilty as charged.”