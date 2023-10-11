Rand Paul Reveals ‘Bombshell’ Fauci Evidence To ‘Lock Him Up For The Rest of His Life’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has the evidence to ensure Dr. Anthony Fauci spends the rest of his days behind bars after he concealed his role in funding the lab in Wuhan, China, and lied about it during hearings.

“From the very beginning, Anthony Fauci knew he was involved with funding this lab, and he did everything possible. It’s throughout our government. Eight different agencies in our government are covering up their support for this lab in Wuhan,” declared Paul.

Paul further claimed that, despite a unanimous decision from Congress to declassify related information, he still has unclassified data being withheld from him.

Perhaps the most explosive part of his remarks focused on Fauci’s testimony. “We have evidence, yes, that they were dishonest, that Anthony Fauci lied in hearings to me, which is a felony, punishable up to five years. We now have emails that show him saying that he knew it was gain of function, that the virus looked manipulated, and that he was worried that this came from the Wuhan lab,” Paul said, suggesting that the weight of evidence against Fauci means he is looking at spending “the rest of his life” in prison.

Additionally, Paul raised concerns about the oversight of such experiments. He criticized the apparent omission of the Wuhan lab’s funding from the safety committee’s purview.

“We also know that there was a safety committee that should have reviewed this. And we know that Anthony Fauci went around the safety committee. The safety committee set up in place to make sure this wouldn’t happen never saw the Wuhan funding because Anthony Fauci allowed the funding to go around the safety committee.”

Paul’s closing remarks were a firm condemnation: “This is a bombshell revelation and this will eventually bring down Anthony Fauci.”

In July, Sen. Paul sat down with Breitbart for an interview. Repeated interactions with Fauci at the time convinced the physician-turned-Senator that he was a “dishonest” person trying to cover up material.

The Republican Senator explained, “This is when they’re just beginning to look into the pandemic. And in that email, he basically says, ‘Yes, we’re suspicious that this could be a manipulated virus because it came from a lab in Wuhan, where they do gain of function research,’ and he describes the research.”

He continued saying there was an “exchange of emails between Anthony Fauci and half a dozen prominent international virologists, and these emails go back and forth…These virologists from around the world are saying, they’re looking at the genetic sequence of COVID-19, and they find that there are some striking, strikingly unusual characteristics of it that make it look like it’s been manipulated in the lab.”

The Kentucky Republican told Breitbart that Dr. Fauci and his friends then had a phone call on February 1, 2020, to discuss this matter further. Fauci then summarized that phone call in an email which was later “obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and through the House involvement through threat of subpoena.”

In that same email Dr. Fauci “describes the worry among all these virologists, himself included — he’s not a virologist, but he also has worries and is worried that it looks like it’s been manipulated,” said the Senator.