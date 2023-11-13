Remembrance Day Hypocrites Exposed By Former British Soldier

Dismissing the UK government’s backlash, veterans have been endorsing Remembrance Day protests calling for a ceasfire in Gaza.
In the following video one former British Soldier Joe Glenton exposes and destroys the real Remembrance Day Hypocrites
The army veteran and journalist gives an accurate explanation about what Remembrance Day truly means, he says “there’s no more appropriate day to call for an armistice, i.e. a ceasefire, than Armistice Day – that is literally what the day commemorates.”
He says: “The real people desecrating Armistice are those who’ll be layng weraths in Whitehall while leading us potentially into another global war!
