Remembrance Day Hypocrites Exposed By Former British Soldier

Dismissing the UK government’s backlash, veterans have been endorsing Remembrance Day protests calling for a ceasfire in Gaza.

In the following video one former British Soldier Joe Glenton exposes and destroys the real Remembrance Day Hypocrites

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The army veteran and journalist gives an accurate explanation about what Remembrance Day truly means, he says “there’s no more appropriate day to call for an armistice, i.e. a ceasefire, than Armistice Day – that is literally what the day commemorates.”

He says: “The real people desecrating Armistice are those who’ll be layng weraths in Whitehall while leading us potentially into another global war!