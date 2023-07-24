RFK Jr: ‘Plot for Cashless Society Is About Turning Humans Into Slaves’

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has warned that the plot to eliminate cash is a precursor to depopulating the planet and turning those who remain into mindless slaves for the globalist elite.

In an interview with The New York Post, RFK Jr. discussed the topic of currency and the coming “digital cash” age.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

As The People’s Voice recently reported, the globalist elite are planning to implement a CBDC that will replace cash and be implanted under the skin of all humans who wish to participate in society.

RFK Jr. has been raising the alarm over the emergence of a “digital CBDC” while others in the mainstream media are praising the “convenience” of the technology.

Kennedy’s warning about the elite’s plans for “digital cash” is stark: CBDCs are “instruments of control and oppression, and are certain to be abused.”

Slaynews.com reports: Elsewhere in the interview, RFK Jr. unfolded his candid views on Bitcoin, expressed trepidations over central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and rang the bell of caution around artificial intelligence (AI).

Kennedy plans to “support Bitcoin and the freedom to transact,” and enable individuals to wield command over “Bitcoin wallets, nodes, and passwords.”

In his world, regulatory fetters would be whittled down to the bare essentials to curb money laundering.

On Wednesday, Kennedy announced his plans to progressively back the U.S. dollar with Bitcoin and precious metals if he is elected president.

Speaking at a July 19 Heal-the-Divide PAC event, Kennedy claimed that backing the U.S. dollar with what he called “hard currency,” including gold, silver, platinum, or Bitcoin, could help to re-stabilize the American economy.

“Backing dollars and U.S. debt obligations with hard assets could help restore strength back to the dollar, rein in inflation, and usher in a new era of American financial stability, peace, and prosperity,” he said at the event.

Kennedy explained the process would be gradual and that, depending on the plan’s success, he’d adjust the amount of backing for the dollar.

“My plan would be to start very, very small; perhaps 1% of issued T-bills would be backed by hard currency, by gold, silver, platinum or Bitcoin,” he said.

Additionally, Kennedy declared he would make Bitcoin to U.S. dollar conversions exempt from capital gains taxes.

Kennedy also locked horns with Biden’s proposed crypto tax, a formidable 30%.

He’s not alone in this battle cry; his rival from the Republican stables, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, shares a kindred spirit.

His disquiet was not merely consigned to the domain of cryptocurrency; artificial intelligence was equally ensnared in his critical lens.

Kennedy called for the global harnessing of AI, citing figures like Elon Musk, whose advocacy for free speech he commended.

The omens, as he foresees, are grave.

He warns that AI could be abused and used to “control narratives, create illusions, surveil our activities to dictate our behaviors and enforce compliance, and ultimately enslave humanity.”