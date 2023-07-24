WEF Scientist Testifies ‘Man-Made Climate Change Is a Depopulation Scam’

A World Economic Forum insider has become the latest expert to blow the whistle on the globalist elite and admit the so-called climate crisis is a hoax to depopulate the world, humiliate the masses, and bolster the coffers of the elite at the expense of ordinary, working people.

That’s the problem with perpetuating a massive, ongoing hoax that affects literally every single person on the planet. A hoax of such enormous scale requires a lot of people to be in on the secret, and eventually some of them are going to blow the whistle and tell the truth.

Mainstream media is still trying to keep up appearances and pretend the hoax isn’t falling apart. That’s what they are paid to do by the global elite, after all. But the media is fighting a losing battle.

At this point the media is like the proverbial Dutch boy with his finger in the dam wall, plugging the leaks that are threatening to burst the dam wall.

Unfortunately for the mainstream media, the leaks are growing by the day, and the wall is about to come crashing in.

I wasn’t joking about the media plugging the leaks. Meet Charlie Chester, CNN’s Technical Director, who didn’t realize he was speaking to an undercover Veritas journalist.

What the CNN Technical Director doesn’t understand, is that the order to focus on climate change, just like the order to focus on getting Trump out of office, doesn’t come from Jeff Zucker, Chris Licht, or whoever they select to be the next CEO of the failing network.

Orders such as these come from the globalist elite and people like Charlie Chester just hear the news from the Zuckers and Lichts of this world. And like a Nazi prison guard, they don’t ask any questions, they just follow orders.

Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr. John Clauser has testified that the man-made climate change narrative is a “hoax” perpetrated by the elite “to depopulate the planet.”

Dr. John Clauser, the co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Physics prize and one the world’s leading authorities on quantum mechanics, slammed the green agenda push by his former colleagues in the WEF as a “dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people.”

Clauser claims that the “climate emergency” being touted by Klaus Schwab, John Kerry, Al Gore, Joe Biden and others simply doesn’t exist.

The goal of globalists is to depopulate the planet and to drastically decrease the quality of life for those who remain.

“In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis,” Clauser said.

“There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s largest population and an associated energy crisis.”

“The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in my opinion, is incorrect climate science.”

Dr. Clauser is not the first Nobel prize-winner to challenge the so-called “settled” scientific and political narrative of “climate change.”

As The People’s Voice previously reported, the World Climate Declaration has been signed by by hundreds of scientists and professionals from around the world.

“There is no climate emergency,” the document states.

Greenpeace founder Dr. Patrick Moore also previously testified that the man-made climate change narrative is a “dangerous hoax” perpetrated by the elite to take away our most basic freedoms.

Despite the pedigree of these men, you won’t hear anything about their bombshell admissions in the mainstream media.

The dominant tactic of the the climate cult is to ignore whistleblowers like Dr. Clauser, Dr. Moore and the thousands of brave and honest scientists and their criticism of the climate change hoax.

Eventually, the media will attempt to smear them by tying them to “big oil” or “fossil fuel interests” instead of listening to their words or debating their arguments. They and others like them frighten climate cultists because they won’t simply bow down in obeisance.

But the evidence against the climate cult goes even higher than the world’s leading physicist, the founder of the world’s leading environmental non-profit, and thousands of top scientists.

We also have evidence from within the inner circle of the globalist elite.

Bill Gates was caught admitting the climate change agenda is a WEF scam in a resurfaced video in which he boasts that his term “clean energy” has successfully “screwed up people’s minds.”

According to Gates, who was speaking to his inner circle, wind, solar, battery technology and other renewable energy sources might be fashionable, and they might be valuable sources of revenue for the already filthy rich elite, but they are not capable of solving climate change.

As you can see in the video footage, the fact that renewable energy is not actually capable of solving climate change, despite being sold to us as the cure for so-called man made global warming, is hysterically funny for the psychopathic Bill Gates.

Why does Gates find it so funny? Perhaps because he is making a fortune out of these so-called “clean energy” sources and capitalizing on the gullible masses with their “screwed up minds.”

So now that we have Gates on record admitting clean energy is a scam, how does the unelected world health czar defend his plans to force people to stop eating meat and start consuming his fake meat?

As Joe Rogan pointed out, Bill Gates really shouldn’t be lecturing anyone about a healthy diet.

There is of course a clear financial motive to Gates’s plan in getting people to consume his fake food, just as there had been with his Covid “investments”. This is the man who admitted he ordered President Trump not to investigate the possible side-effects of the new Covid vaccinations.

Damning stuff, I’m sure you will agree. But Gates has a history of being – suspiciously – one step ahead of major world disasters. And capitalizing on them when they arrive.

