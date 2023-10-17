Robert De Niro Snaps, Claims ‘Hillary Clinton Won the 2016 Election’

Anti-Trump Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has declared that Hillary Clinton “won the 2016 election” and was actually the real President of the United States between 2016 – 2020.

In an interview with Deadline, De Niro claimed that Clinton should have been sworn in as Commander-in-Chief during the January 20, 2017 inauguration:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“It upsets me so much that somebody like him could get so far in our political system. Many New Yorkers were on to what a fool he is, a joke. But when the country started buying it? I mean, he didn’t win by much. He didn’t win the popular vote. She won. But look what happened. What’s scary is it’s such a fragile thing, to swing like that. And the odd thing about Trump is that if he had any brains he could have become president again. But he doesn’t care. He did stupid things. He’s not somebody who should ever be allowed close to leadership in this country again.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It’s safe to say that Trump is living rent free in De Niro’s head but this garbage is so tiresome.

Sigh…



Robert De Niro Claims Trump Is An ‘Evil’ ‘Wannabe Dictator’ In Inflammatory Speechhttps://t.co/UK1ODgQVSs#TrumpDerangementSyndrome — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 13, 2023

It seems we need one of these of Robert De Niro.🤔 pic.twitter.com/TXnMl14btu — TheBSDetector (@BSDetector4u) October 13, 2023

Trump broke a lot of people. De Niro is certainly one of them. How sad.