Anti-Trump Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has declared that Hillary Clinton “won the 2016 election” and was actually the real President of the United States between 2016 – 2020.
In an interview with Deadline, De Niro claimed that Clinton should have been sworn in as Commander-in-Chief during the January 20, 2017 inauguration:
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“It upsets me so much that somebody like him could get so far in our political system. Many New Yorkers were on to what a fool he is, a joke. But when the country started buying it? I mean, he didn’t win by much. He didn’t win the popular vote. She won. But look what happened. What’s scary is it’s such a fragile thing, to swing like that. And the odd thing about Trump is that if he had any brains he could have become president again. But he doesn’t care. He did stupid things. He’s not somebody who should ever be allowed close to leadership in this country again.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It’s safe to say that Trump is living rent free in De Niro’s head but this garbage is so tiresome.
Trump broke a lot of people. De Niro is certainly one of them. How sad.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Robert De Niro Snaps, Claims ‘Hillary Clinton Won the 2016 Election’ - October 17, 2023
- Obama Judge BANS Trump From Criticizing Biden Regime Ahead of 2024 - October 17, 2023
- Trump Sues Hillary Clinton Aide for Fabricating Russian Collusion Story - October 17, 2023