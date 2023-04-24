Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Drops Truth Bombs Exposing How Democrats ‘Rigged The Whole System’

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has slammed the DNC for running “rigged primaries” and rigging the system against ordinary Americans in favor of the oligarchy and globalist elite who they serve.

Kennedy Jr. appeared on Siriux FM on Monday and dropped a series of truth bombs about the undemocratic system the Democrats use in their primary elections to ensure the establishment candidate is nominated against the will of the people.

“The DNC, at this point, has taken the official position that there will be no debate, and I think that’s unfortunate… I think what the DNC did to New Hampshire is also unfortunate,” Kennedy Jr. said to the host Joel Pollak, addressing what the DNC is doing to the primary system.

“There’s too many Americans who already think that the whole system is rigged against them. And this is confirmation of that,” said Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy Jr. was referring to the DNC changing the order of the early-voting states to benefit Biden, the establishment candidate. The DNC pushed Iowa and New Hampshire, a state in which President Joe Biden did not do well, out of being first and moved South Carolina, where Biden did well, ahead of the two.

“President Biden didn’t do well there [New Hampshire]; he came in fifth. So they took New Hampshire, and they kicked it out of first place. And now they’re gonna say — they’re saying that they’re going to completely remove the delegates from New Hampshire, and that, we should be at this point in history,” he explained.

The Democrat described New Hampshire as “an exemplar for American democracy” that was the “gold standard” for election integrity since it was the “gateway” to the rest of the primaries for 100 years.

“It’s very cheap to campaign in. And it has the largest independent block in the country. And people [don’t] make their minds up until they see the candidates again and again and again, and they shake the candidate’s hands five times before deciding who to vote for,” Kennedy Jr. stated.

“They vet these candidates for the whole country, they vet them like you would get vetted if you were running for a city council seat,” he further explained why New Hampshire was the better first in the nation primary.

“You have to go in, and handshake people and nail salons and diners, and you get grilled. These candidates get grilled by an 80-year-old woman who reads The Economist and reads the Financial Times every day. And, you know, she asked questions about some arcane matter. And then the follow-up question, then another follow-up question, all of these things that you’ll never get from CNN or from the New York Times, or the kind of soundbite culture in every other state, the, you know, you can, the candidates can raise a billion dollars and take over that state, kind of aerial, aerial bombard it, carpet bomb it with, you know, with advertisements. And it really is about money. New Hampshire is the one place where you got to do retail politics, you cannot escape.”

“When you have so many Americans who are concerned about election integrity, we should be doing everything we can in our party [Democrat Party] to show that, you know, this is not rigged, rigged system. That it is actually democracy… people can run and that they can get to debate and that the public is gonna be able to see them, and they’re [the DNC] doing kind of the opposite,” Kennedy Jr. added about what the DNC is doing to the primary system.

“There’s too many Americans who already think that the whole system is rigged against them. And this is confirmation of that. And I think that’s troubling,” he added.