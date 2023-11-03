Ron DeSantis: “Terrorist Trump Should Be BANNED From 2024 Election”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared that Donald Trump is a dangerous extremist who should be disqualified from running in the 2024 Presidential election.

During a recent interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” DeSantis said that Trump must be banned from being included in the Republican Party’s shortlist of potential 2024 nominees.

The conversation was initiated by host Willie Geist, who asked DeSantis about a previous event, in which DeSantis was asked if he stood by Trump even if he were convicted in court.

NN reports: In the first GOP debate for the 2024 presidential race, an important query was directed at the lesser-known Republican candidates: “Would they continue to support former President Donald Trump as the party’s nominee, even if he’s found guilty in a court of law?”

Bret Baier, the evening’s moderator and Fox News anchor, asked the presidential candidates, “You all signed a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee. If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice? Please raise your hand if you would.”

Individually, the candidates raised their hands, signifying their commitment to the party’s selection, even if that selection were to be former President Trump following a legal conviction.

When prompted to show support for Trump, Ron DeSantis was among the last candidates to raise his hand.

Now during this MSNBC interview, host Willie Geist asked him: “You did say, Governor, at that August debate… do you really believe that a man who’s convicted… should be president?”

DeSantis, reflecting on his pledge, replied: “So I signed a pledge, Willie and that pledge is what it is. Now, do I think somebody under those circumstances could get elected president? The answer is no, that will not happen.”

“I think that Republican voters will understand that as we get closer to voting, but it would be fatal in a general election, and I don’t think the party should nominate in that situation,” DeSantis continued.

“However, I signed the pledge, I’m a Republican. I don’t think it’s going to come to that, and I think we’ll get the job done like we need to. But the reality is I signed it, and that’s what I did,” he added.

WATCH: