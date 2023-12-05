Roseanne Barr Drops Truth Bomb: ‘Psychopath Elite Are Depopulating The World Using Vaccines’

The globalist elite are “Satan worshipers from Babylon” who are using vaccines to depopulate the world, according to Roseanne Barr who dropped a series of truth bombs during an episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast shared on YouTube on Sunday.

In one portion of the interview, Maher reminded Barr that he was one of the first media personalities to openly question Big Pharma and “people like Monsanto,” which gave Barr the opportunity to turn the topic to vaccines.

“What about the vaccine s—?” she asked, but when Maher attempted to change the topic, saying he was “way out on the limb” on that subject, Barr shot back, “You were wrong!”

“I don’t know which… I don’t know what your stance on vaccines is,” Maher responded. “So why don’t you tell me yours and I’ll tell you mine and we’ll see who’s wrong.”

Barr then claimed “they’re trying to f—— kill us! That’s why they’re giving us the vaccine.” When Maher said he didn’t think anyone was “trying” to kill them with vaccines and that the situation was “much more complicated” than that, Barr doubled down, insisting, “They hate us!”

“The f—— crazy— psychopath billionaires,” she clarified. “They hate the regular people.”

At another point in the interview, Barr revealed that Hollywood billionaires are Satan worshipers from Babylon.

“They’re set in their Satan worshipers from Babylon, they’re the reptiles,” she said. “They’re the reptile people, Bill.”

“Yes, I know that QAnon especially believes that there are a lot of the world’s elite, Queen Elizabeth was a lizard person,” Maher quipped. “George W. Bush was a… There are people who are you know, they normally when we see them, they’re out there in a suit and tie and they’re speaking.”

However, Barr argued, “it’s not that” and that she doesn’t “believe in all that,” before adding, “But I believe that something affects you after thousands of years of inbreeding.”