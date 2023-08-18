Russia Releases 2,000 Page Report Proving Deep State & Big Pharma Manufactured Covid Pandemic

Russia has publicly accused Big Pharma and US Deep State actors of manufacturing the Covid-19 pandemic to take over the world, listing Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and George Soros as co-conspirators in the plot against humanity.

“Russia wants justice for the creation and release of SARS-CoV-2, while the West covered up the origins and censored scientists and journalists,” the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Thursday.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Russia has submitted all their evidence to the UN, which amounts to over 2,000 pages worth of reports proving their claims over the last 18 months.

US co-ordination of biological laboratories and research institutes in Ukraine, per the Russian embassy

According to Russian officials, the bio-research activity launched by the US Defense Department in Ukraine requires an appropriate legal assessment, including from relevant international bodies.

“Of particular concern is the activity deployed by the Pentagon in Ukraine. The United States has involved dozens of state institutions and private companies of the country in its projects,” the embassy stated.

“Civilians and military personnel of the republic became donors of biomaterial and simply experimental subjects. There is no doubt that such actions require an appropriate legal assessment, including from relevant international structures,” the statement continued.

The international community continues to raise serious questions about the uncontrolled dual-use research under the auspices of the US Defense Department and Russia has repeatedly pointed to “gross violations” by the United States of its obligations under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention.

“Washington ignores the claims, justifying itself with a certain humanitarian component of its programs,” the diplomats noted. “We emphasize that there is no question about any good goals of the projects of the US Defense Department. Evidence of US work with potential agents of biological weapons is available and they are far from isolated as well as evidence of attempts to deliberately enhance the properties of pathogens of economically significant infections.”

Under the guise of monitoring disease, the US Deep State has proliferated the world with illegal biolaboratories engaged in inhumane research, the embassy stressed.

TRENDING: Justin Trudeau’s Wife Left Him Because His Pedophilia Is About To Be Exposed

The statement also pointed out that these institutions have been built up close to Russia’s borders, encircling the nation.

“The goal is obvious – to be able to create crisis situations of a biological nature at the right time, form artificial foci of infections. In other words, to manage epidemics, putting them at the service of their own interests,” the diplomats clarified.

The facts published by the Russian Ministry of Defense about the United States’ illegal military-biological activities should make one think again about the true objectives of the Deep State in Washington D.C., the statement said.

“Questions are also multiplying among ordinary Americans, demanding clarifications from the government on the sponsored programs,” the embassy pointed out. “It is high time for Washington to admit that if on the multilateral ‘platforms’ it is still possible to enlist the support of like-minded people and to silence those who have doubts, then the questions of their own population cannot be avoided.”