Scientists Warn Brits To Wear Masks Again Because Of ‘Worrying’ New Covid Wave

‘Experts’ warn that it is “reasonably certain” that another wave of Covid has begun in the UK and have called for people to start wearing face masks again.

In other words, the fear propaganda is starting to warm up…

The call for mask-wearing comes after scientists raise the alarm over a rise in Covid cases and what they describe as the worrying emergence of a new covid variant ‘mutation’.

One expert has also claimed this was more likely ’cause a big wave’ than previous strains

The Mirror reports: The warning comes as the latest data showed that Eris, a subvariant of Omicron, now accounts for 1 in 10 Covid cases – while the number of people recorded with the virus jumped from an estimated 3.3 per 100,000 to 7.2 in the space of less than a month.

But a brand new sub-strain, which has not yet been formally named but is referred to as ‘BA.6’, has led some to fear that a bleak coronavirus picture could emerge in the weeks ahead. While it has only been found in two countries so far, Denmark and Israel, one expert has claimed the new sub-strain is already showing an alarming tendency to mutate – and alleges it has left a number of her peers concerned.

Warning that people should start wearing facemasks to stop the spread, Dr Trisha Greenhalgh, a primary healthcare expert at the University of Oxford, wrote on Twitter: “My various science WhatsApp groups are buzzing. Genetic lineage clips and diagrams flying back and forth. I understand little of the detail but it looks like it’s once again time to MASK UP.”

My various science WhatsApp groups are buzzing. Genetic lineage clips and diagrams flying back and forth. I understand little of the detail but it looks like it's once again time to MASK UP. — Trisha Greenhalgh (@trishgreenhalgh) August 15, 2023

Professor Christina Pagel, a mathematician from University College London who is a sitting member on the Independent SAGE group, meanwhile said on the social media platform that it was “very very early days” but conceded that the variant has a “LOT of new mutations that makes it v different to previous Omicron strains”. She added that this meant it was “potentially more able to cause a big wave”.