Viral Video Shows Democrats Shamelessly Denying Election Results

A video has gone viral this week that shows footage of multiple top Democrats shamelessly denying the results of various elections.

The video has resurfaced after a Georgia grand jury indicted President Trump on Monday for daring to challenge the 2020 election results.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

However, Democrats have a history of refusing to accept the results of elections they lost for decades without consequence.

Slaynews.com reports: Last year, Breitbart listed over 150 examples of Democrats denying election results.

Those Democrats include President Joe Biden; two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY); Reps. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX); and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

In fact, every single Democrat president since 1977 has questioned the legitimacy of U.S. elections, according to the Republican National Committee (RNC).

In both 2013 and 2016, Biden claimed that Al Gore won the 2000 presidential election.

In May 2019, Biden said he “absolutely agrees” that Trump was an “illegitimate president.”

Biden cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 midterms this year.

In 2006, then-DNC Chairman Howard Dean stated that he was “not confident that the [2004] election in Ohio was fairly decided.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said it is “appropriate” to have a debate concerning the 2004 election and claimed that there were “legitimate concerns” regarding the “integrity” of U.S. elections.

Then-Rep. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) cast doubt on the security of electronic voting machines in the 2004 election, saying he was “worried” that some machines do not have a paper trail.

Democrats also cast doubt on the 2016 election.

Seven House Democrats tried to object to the 2016 election electoral votes.

After Trump’s victory in 2016, 67 Democrats boycotted his inauguration.

Some claimed that Trump’s victory was not legitimate.

In September 2017, Hillary Clinton said she would not “rule out” questioning the legitimacy of the 2016 election.

In October 2020, she added that the 2016 presidential election was not conducted legitimately, saying, “We still don’t really know what happened.”

In addition, Democrats supported Stacey Abrams in her stolen election claims.

Hillary Clinton said Abrams “would have won” Georgia’s gubernatorial race “if she had a fair election.”

She added that Abrams “should be governor” but was “deprived of the votes [she] otherwise would have gotten.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said, “I think that Stacey Abrams’s election is being stolen from her.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) contended that “if Stacey Abrams doesn’t win in Georgia, they stole it.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said, “The evidence seems to suggest” the race was stolen from Abrams.

“We won,” Abrams falsely claimed about the 2018 election.

“I didn’t lose; we got the votes,” and “we were robbed of an election.”

She also called it a “stolen election” multiple times and argued, “It was not a free and fair election.”

As the Democrats push to make questioning election results a crime, a video exposing their double standard has resurfaced.

The video was first shared by RNC Research on Twitter last Summer but gained new attention this week.

WATCH: