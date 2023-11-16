Scientists Warn Pesticides Are Causing Billions of Men To Become Infertile

A disturbing new study has found that common pesticides used in gardens, homes, and lawns have resulted in a catastrophic decline in the sperm count of billions of men around the world.
According to the study, “over the course of 50 years, sperm concentration has fallen about 50% around the world.”
The research was conducted by Melissa Perry, the dean of the College of Public Health at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
100percentfedup.com reports: In the study Perry explains in technical terms that “While there are likely many more contributing causes, our study demonstrates a strong association between two common insecticides —organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates — and the decline of sperm concentration.”
CNN had these details to add:
Pesticides used in our homes, gardens and lawns and sprayed on foods we eat are contributing to a dramatic decline in sperm count among men worldwide, according to a new analysis of studies over the last 50 years.
“Over the course of 50 years, sperm concentration has fallen about 50% around the world,” said senior study author Melissa Perry, dean of the College of Public Health at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
“What is not known is the culprit,” Perry said. “While there are likely many more contributing causes, our study demonstrates a strong association between two common insecticides —organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates — and the decline of sperm concentration.”
One of the most frequently used compounds in the world, organophosphates are the main components of nerve gas, herbicides, pesticides and insecticides and are also used to create plastics and solvents.
“They are widely used in agriculture on the crops we eat,” Perry said. “We use them in structural applications within homes and buildings, apartment buildings, as well as for ornamental lawn upkeep. They’re available for consumer purchase so organophosphate exposures have been demonstrated to be relatively widespread.”
Per Axios:
Exposure to common pesticides is associated with lower sperm concentrations in men around the world, according to research published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives on Wednesday.
Why it matters: Sperm densities in men across the Western world have fallen rapidly since the early 1970s. Some scientists have suspected that synthetics chemicals that disrupt the body’s hormonal system have contributed to the decline, though the precise causes are not fully known.
The low concentrations may have contributed to a global decline in fertility rate, though rates are influenced by numerous social and biological factors.
Beyond affecting fertility, low sperm concentrations have also been associated with increased health risks, including higher rates of testicular cancer.
How it works: The researchers considered exposure to two different classes of chemicals — organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates — which are used in agriculture and gardening to kill mammals and insects.
