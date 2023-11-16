Scientists Warn Pesticides Are Causing Billions of Men To Become Infertile

A disturbing new study has found that common pesticides used in gardens, homes, and lawns have resulted in a catastrophic decline in the sperm count of billions of men around the world.

According to the study, “over the course of 50 years, sperm concentration has fallen about 50% around the world.”

The research was conducted by Melissa Perry, the dean of the College of Public Health at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

100percentfedup.com reports: In the study Perry explains in technical terms that “While there are likely many more contributing causes, our study demonstrates a strong association between two common insecticides —organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates — and the decline of sperm concentration.”

CNN had these details to add:

