‘Skeletons In Your Closet’: Putin Launches Criminal Probe Against Lindsey Graham After ‘Best Money Ever Spent’ Gloat

Sen. Lindsey Graham is “wanted dead or alive” in Russia after a video emerged of the Republican senator gloating that “Russians are dying” during his trip to Kyiv, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sen. Graham lived up to his reputation as a neocon warmonger by telling Zelensky that U.S. aid to Ukraine was “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

The remarks sparked widespread outrage in Russia, leading to Putin’s decision to issue the arrest warrant and launch an official criminal investigation into Sen. Graham’s shady past.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top criminal investigation agency, opened a criminal investigation into Graham’s remarks on Monday.

According to Reuters, the video sparked criticism from Russian government officials as well as criminal proceedings.

Russia argues that the video suggests that Graham was pleased with Russian soldiers dying.

The warrant was issued by Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday.

The Ministry also put out an additional announcement that a criminal investigation had been opened into Graham, according to Politico.

“I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor,” Graham responded on Twitter.

I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor. 🏅 https://t.co/0L2I5PfuoM — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 29, 2023

“It’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators,” Kremlin spokesman Dimtry Peskov said, according to the Washington Post.