MSNBC Declares War on Parents: ‘If You Boycott Target, You Are a Terrorist’

Parents who chose to boycott Target over the controversy surrounding its Pride Month collection for children are “terrorists” according to MSNBC.

Target is hemorrhaging billions in stock value as the controversy continues to rage, with parents across the country choosing to spend their money elsewhere.

However, choosing to spend your money in retail outlets that support your values is a form of terrorism, according to MSNBC’s Professor Justin Wolfers who declared on Thursday that the company is the victim of “economic terrorism.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

MSNBC pundit says boycotting Target is "economic terrorism."



Call it whatever you like, we're done. pic.twitter.com/HAdaCaTBlt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 30, 2023

According to Prof. Wolfers, conservative Americans have no right to choose where they spend their money and choosing to boycott target is causing real harm.

“When Target caves into this, then it says that the moment you threaten the employees of even a very large corporation you get to control its policies. This is economic terrorism. Literally terrorism,” he said.

He said. “It could be that they’re actually genuinely concerned about the well-being of their employees and have had credible threats.”

Fox report: Target has lost $9 billion in stock value as a parent-fueled boycott against the company continues to rage. The Target controversy follows another boycott against Bud Light after it partnered with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Wolfers argued that if Target “caves” into the boycott, then conservatives will learn that they can affect company policy on a societal level.

“Creating fear among the workers and forcing the corporations to sell the things you want, not sell the things you don’t. So I think it’s very worrying,” the professor added.

Wolfers pointed out that the punishment Target is experiencing for pushing transgender ideology on families and on children might have a ripple effect on other companies.

“I do wonder, if Target has a corporate, social responsibility, beyond its commitments to diversity, I also mean to the broader business community. If it gives in here, everyone else and everyone else’s employees have to look out that they’ll be being looked at next,” he said.

A Target insider told Fox News that many locations, mostly in rural areas of the South, have relocated Pride sections to avoid the kind of backlash Bud Light has received in recent weeks after using a transgender influencer in a promotional campaign.

“We were given 36 hours, told to take all of our Pride stuff, the entire section, and move it into a section that’s a third the size. From the front of the store to the back of the store, you can’t have anything on mannequins and no large signage,” the Target insider said.

“We call our customers ‘guests,’ there is outrage on their part. This year, it is just exponentially more than any other year,” the Target insider continued. “I think given the current situation with Bud Light, the company is terrified of a Bud Light situation.”