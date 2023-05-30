John Cleese ‘Has No Intention’ Of Cutting Transgender Scene From Monty Python’s ‘Life of Brian’

Monty Python star and comedy legend John Cleese has said that he refuses to remove the famous “Loretta” transg

On social media last week, the English actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer, said that a journalist had recently spread a rumor saying that the scene was going to be removed from all future adaptations of the film.

Cleese tweeted: “A few days ago I spoke to an audience outside London. I told them I was adapting the Life of Brian so that we could do it as a stage show (NOT a musical ). I said that we’d had a table reading of the latest draft in NYC a year ago and that all the actors, several of them Tony winners, had advised me strongly to cut the Loretta scene. I have, of course, no intention of doing so”

He also claimed that no one from British media contacted him to clarify his statements before reporting them.

Breitbart reports: Cleese also clarified that he would not be cutting the song “Always Look on The Bright Side of Life” from the stage adaptation.

The British comedian had been referring to a recent article in the Daily Mail that quoted him being somewhat aghast at the fact that American actors wanted him to censor the “Loretta” scene in Life of Brian.

“At the end, I said to the American actors: ‘What do you think?’ And they said: ‘We love the script, but you can’t do that stuff about Loretta nowadays,’” he reportedly said.

He added, “So here you have something there’s never been a complaint about in 40 years, that I’ve heard of, and now all of a sudden we can’t do it because it’ll offend people. What is one supposed to make of that?”

Life of Brian took on a whole new meaning to a new generation in recent years when the famous “Loretta” scene went viral due to how well it portrayed the irrationality of political transgenderism – a joke that would definitely not be allowed in any mainstream Hollywood film in 2023.

