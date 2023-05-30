ZERO Unvaccinated Young People Died From COVID, Official Study Concludes

An official government study has concluded that “zero” young unvaccinated people died from COVID-19.

The Israel Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed this week that the only individuals aged 18-49 who died from Covid were those suffering from serious underlying health conditions.

The MOH provided the study data in response to an official request from attorney Ori Xabi.

Xabi filed a Freedom of Information request to obtain the government’s records on the average age of Covid deaths.

The requests stated that the data must be segmented by vaccination status, deaths of individuals under 50 without underlying health conditions, and the number of cardiac arrest cases between 2018 and 2022.

“Zero deceased of 18–49 years of age with no underlying morbidities,” the MOH admitted in response to Xabi’s request.

The MOH did not provide any additional comments regarding the data.

A leading specialist in internal medicine and medical management, Yoav Yehezkelli, emphasized that the number zero is indisputable.

Yehezkelli, a former lecturer in the Department of Emergency and Disaster Management at Tel Aviv University in Israel, raised questions regarding the necessity of extreme measures such as school closures, vaccinating children, lockdowns, and mask and vaccine mandates.

“Zero is a very, very clear number, and cannot be subject to interpretation,” Yehezkelli told The Epoch Times.

“Why were all the extreme measures of school closures, vaccination of children, and lockdowns needed?” he added.

The MOH’s response revealed that the average age of vaccinated Covid patients who died was 80.2 years.

The average age for the unvaccinated was 77.4 years, the data shows.

The MOH also noted that the available data on underlying diseases is limited.

The data relies on information provided by patients or their relatives, based on epidemiological investigations.

The MOH’s response raises questions as it contradicts previous statements about having access to comprehensive data on deceased patients, including underlying diseases.

It justified measures like vaccinating pregnant women and young people by claiming they were also at risk, but the data now indicates otherwise.

Yehezkelli asserted that the MOH’s false presentation of the dangers of COVID-19 has eroded public trust.

The data also highlights that the virus predominantly impacts the elderly.

Regarding cardiac arrest data, the MOH only provided information for 2018 to 2020.

The agency insists that data for 2021 and 2022 were not yet available.

However, a study analyzing emergency medical services calls in Israel indicated a 25 percent increase in cardiac arrest cases among 16- to 39-year-olds between January and May 2021.

The spike coincides with the rollout of Covid shots.

Despite attacking the study and the researchers, the MOH denied any connection between the study’s findings and Covid jabs.

The MOH claims that it possesses limited information based on cases with epidemiological investigations and responses regarding underlying diseases.

An ongoing administrative appeal by Xabi and colleagues has compelled the MOH to commit to publishing comprehensive mortality data segmented by vaccination status and age by the end of the month.

The appeal follows a previous Freedom of Information request that went unanswered.

Subsequent data that was provided by the MOH has been incomplete.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has repeatedly granted “Emergency Use Authorization” for Covid vaccinations for children as young as five years old.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a reported 1,822 children who were listed as having Covid when they died.

This is a mortality rate of 0.002%.

Additionally, 95% of these children have serious underlying health conditions.

When underlying morbidities are considered, the mortality rate for healthy children is 0.0001%.