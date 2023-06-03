SoCal Teacher Caught on Video Instructing Children How To Pleasure the ‘Booty Hole’

A teacher at El Dorado High School in Placentia, California, was recorded providing explicit guidance to students on anal pleasure, which she referred to as the “booty hole,” and suggesting the children buy prostate stimulation sex toys from Target.

“You don’t have to go inside the booty hole, you can actually just push on the seam, and that stimulates the prostate gland, as well. And they apparently really like that,” the educator can be heard saying to her students in a video.

Sadly, this isn't surprising…this is expected and typical with Comprehensive Sexuality Education.



“But, yeah, so that’s why for male and male, anal sex is still very pleasurable, because of the fact that it hits the prostate, and there’s a lot of nerve endings in your booty, as well,” the educator continued.

The educator went on to say that the prostate gland is equivalent to the “G-spot” for women, and told her students where they can purchase sex toys that stimulate these areas.

“So, the girls, the G-spot, prostate, they’re the equivalent to each other, but apparently that’s why if you ever see, like, Target has them now. Sex toys,” the educator said.

“If you go to Target, seriously, if you go to Target and go where the tampons and pads are, they have — they just look like a little box, but if you open it up, there’s like a Velcro front to the box, you open it up, and then, BAM, sex toy,” the educator added. “CVS has them, too, a lot of them.”

“So, that’s why when you look at the toys, a lot of them look like this,” the educator said near the end of the video, before making a hand gesture that included a hooked finger.

Breitbart report: The video of the El Dorado High School teacher talking to her students about anal sex was posted to social media, where it received backlash and scrutiny.

“It’s kink ed at this point,” one Twitter user reacted. “When did reproductive education change into Sex Ed?”

“They’ve got time for THIS but not enough time or money for STEM and the arts! What travesty!” another wrote.

“I have no problem with sex education in HS environment. Use condoms to prevent disease. Birth control, how to find resources and talk about with adults. But, simply put, teaching them how to find the clit and prostate and how to ‘get people off?’ and find sex toys?” a third tweeted.

The Placentia-Yorba Linda School District responded to a media inquiry from The Post Millennial, telling the outlet in a statement that the teacher was placed on leave in the wake of the incident: