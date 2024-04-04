Spain Officially Recognizes Palestinian Statehood: “Israel Is a Terrorist Nation”

The Spanish government is moving forward with officially recognizing Palestinian statehood, according to a Financial Times report.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a statement: “We have to seriously consider doing it in the first half of this year.” The declaration he made while on a Middle East tour has angered the Israeli regime, which has condemned efforts to force recognition of a Palestinian state at a moment the Israeli military is in a fight with Hamas terrorists.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Zerohedge.com reports: According to more details via regional media:

State news agency EFE and newspapers El Pais and La Vanguardia cited Sanchez as making the informal remarks to the traveling press corps late on Monday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on the first day of visits to Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. According to the reports, Sanchez said he expected events to unfold in the conflict ahead of the European Parliament elections in early June and highlighted ongoing debates at the United Nations.

Of course, Spain wouldn’t be the first to unilaterally recognize Palestine (outside of a broader UN move, for example). Those EU states to have previously done so include Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria. Ireland and Malta have also recently said they are on board and plan to do so.

However, the UK, France, and Germany have expressed they will not recognize Palestine outside of a broader deal for a two-state solution that involves Israeli assent.

Spain and those European countries which have already made declarations of recognition want to see the Palestinian Authority (PA) take control of Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.

Various two-state solution plans have been proposed over the past decades, but have never taken shape…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has vowed to block all of these efforts – and indeed the scenario would remain impossible without Israeli agreement, given IDF troops currently occupy all of these places.