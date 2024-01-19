Sweden Scraps Agenda 2030 Goals

Sweden’s right wing government is ditching the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 goals.

They have already scrapped the renewable energy plans and have been pushing for more nuclear power.

Martin Kinnunen, environment and climate spokesperson for the Swedish Democrats said: “Generally, we don’t see any added value with the Agenda 2030 work and welcome the development. During the reign of the Social Democrats and the Green Party, Agenda 2030 and gender equality have been put in place everywhere, and we do not think that is one of the most important tasks for authorities”

In the new year, Sweden REMOVED climate taxes on fuel, causing diesel prices to collapse by over 4 SEK per litre.

In 2022 when the Socialist democrats were in power, the diesel price reached a whopping 28 SEK per litre. After the right-wing government removed climate taxes, prices in the new year reached almost as low as 17 SEK per litre. That is around 39% lower diesel prices. Wow!

But further steps have been taken…

The previous Socialist government included formulations in directives to governmental organizations in Sweden that they had to work towards achieving the Agenda 2030 goals.

The new government has cut the budget to municipalities and regions co-operation for Agenda 2030.

And now during the Christmas holidays, they have REMOVED the Agenda 2030 goals from the directives to government organizations such as the Swedish Energy Agency, the Swedish Chemicals Agency, the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management and the Swedish Food Agency among others.