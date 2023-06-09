Swedish PM Admits ‘Multiculturalism Has Failed’ As Swedes Set To Become Minority In Own Country

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has warned the rest of the world that “massive immigration just doesn’t work” as his country grapples with the disastrous consequences of far-left policies which allowed millions of migrants to gain citizenship in the country of just ten million people in recent years.

Having been one of the safest countries in Europe 20 years ago before mass uncontrolled immigration, Sweden is now the continent’s second most dangerous in terms of gang- and gun-related crime.

In 2021, Germany’s Bild newspaper ran the headline: ‘Sweden is the most dangerous country in Europe.’

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Prime Minister Kristersson announced changes to the country’s border control policy that will make it the strictest in the European Union.

Speaking on the National Day of Sweden, Kristersson insisted that it remains far too easy for migrants who can’t even speak Swedish and have no desire to integrate into society to obtain citizenship.

“Let me be clear: Massive immigration and poor integration just doesn’t work,” wrote Kristersson. “That is why we are now changing Sweden’s migration policy and making it the strictest in the EU.”

Summit report: The leader of the center-right Moderate Party said new measures would be introduced to ensure migrants had not committed crimes in their home countries and also tests to ensure they respect Swedish culture and heritage.

“A ‘no’ to asylum means ‘no’ and you have to leave the country. That should be obvious, but it’s not,” said the PM. “Equally important, a ‘yes’ should mean that you really get involved in Swedish society.”

Kristersson said citizenship was not just about obtaining a passport and should be a “social contract and that social contract contains both rights and obligations.”

He added that up until now “there has been absolutely no expectation that anyone who comes to Sweden will really learn our language,” which is the “glue that binds us together.”

The measures are being introduced thanks to political lobbying from the right-wing Sweden Democrats party, which is now the second-largest party in the Riksdag and is keeping Kristersson in power via a confidence and supply agreement.

As we previously reported, even Kristersson’s predecessor, left-winger Magdalena Andersson, vowed to abolish ethnic ghettos, asserting that she didn’t want to see the emergence of “Somali-towns” in the Scandinavian country.

Following ethnic riots that left over 100 police officers injured, Andersson warned that, “Segregation has gone so far that we have parallel societies in Sweden. We live in the same country, but different realities.”

Sweden is finally learning the lesson that diversity is in fact not a strength, but with native Swedes set to become a minority within a few decades, is it too late?